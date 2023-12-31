All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 31, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by those who matter. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. Those doing something privately will be able to boost their business. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. Making all the right moves on the professional front may get your career graph soaring.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. The day may find you handling accounts or undertaking some financial deals. There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front. Family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures. Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Retailers and showroom owners may find business picking up. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and an outing is on the cards with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Previous investments bring handsome dividends and make you financially secure. On the work front, you may be all set to start something new. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A changed routine will be good for overall health. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Networking is likely to help those looking for a suitable job. Pilgrimage will help your evolve spiritually. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding can cost some an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Those on a shopping spree are likely to add to their kitty. Good profits are in store for those working on a commission basis. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to strengthen as you nurture your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Baby Pink