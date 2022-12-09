Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It appears to be a good day as things may remain exciting and relevant. Today, your income and success prospects may also rise. You can stay ahead of your rivals with ease. You'll be successful in many areas, bringing you wealth and self-esteem. Having a father figure will help you. Some Aries can become party regulars. Some may choose a spiritual quest. They can find mental clarity and calm if they do this. Some students may excel academically. Renters must check tenants' credentials. A special friend may surprise you with a gift.

Love Focus: A great day awaits you and your spouse. Affection and respect can help your relationship grow.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you may get good news. You can win big battles and outwit enemies easily. Money and investments may favour you today. Long-term investing is the key to stability. Even if you feel better, keep your health in mind. Today may work out professionally. Prepare for a job change if you get a good offer. You may experience brief delays, so drive carefully. Taurus students should value health and a nutritious diet. This is an excellent time to buy a home, car, or other property.

Love Focus: Your love life and routine may become boring. To spice things up, spend time with friends or take a trip with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis should have several chances to shine today. Work focus can be fruitful. Your finances aren't great, but gains may be satisfactory. The day could bring an end to household stress. Maintain home harmony by caring for it. Single Geminis may fall for a new acquaintance. If you exercise regularly, you'll maintain your fitness and energy. Students may get encouragement from both school and home. This should improve grades. Health and energy may improve with attention. You can visit faraway places. Property disputes can cause anxiety.

Love Focus: A friend could set you up on a date if you're single.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancer natives could have a good start at the workplace. They may also get a raise or promotion. If you want to invest wisely, seek expert advice. A steady relationship is predicted on the romantic front. Home is where you should be most careful with your words. Be gentle with kids at home. Healthy food will keep you energised and happy all day. It looks like Cancer students may perform better today than yesterday. Family members may encourage you to buy a home. You can take a long trip now. Personal fulfilment and financial gain are possible.

Love Focus: Marriage may take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, Leos may crave adventure and knowledge. Some influential people may cross your path today. You may embark on a journey to find inner peace. Everyone must do their share of the housework for peace at home. Your looks and style may attract daters. Your finances won't change much today. You may encounter problems at work. Keep calm to solve the issue. Your younger siblings may help you today. Fitness depends on daily exercise. Some Leos' academic progress may be hampered by procrastination. Keep a low public profile.

Love Focus: Keeping a casual demeanour may attract potential suitors. Use your beauty to your advantage, but don't overdo it. Couples can reconnect by reminiscing golden memories.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos may need to multitask today. New plans and strategies can boost your career. You'll be inspired and able to focus better. Virgos in business can expect success. You may be motivated to live a healthier lifestyle. You may benefit from someone else's initiative, even if it wasn't made for you. If you socialise a lot, your mood may improve. Good deeds can boost your social status. Today may be a good day for college-bound students. Long-distance drivers should expect delays due to traffic or roadwork. Never assume; plan ahead.

Love Focus: It's important to show your partner affection. Virgos may rediscover a magical friendship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libras might have the self-assurance to make the right decisions. You can now move forward assuredly toward your objectives. Today, success may be proportional to your work effort. So, take every chance you can. Check your finances before making long-term investments. At home, watch your words and actions. Tension may linger. Libra students preparing for exams may succeed, but they should seek help if needed. Organise a short trip with your closest friends to have fun. Your new health routine may face some obstacles. But keep going; success is near.

Love Focus: Improve your love life by being more social. Today will be good for your marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today is a good day for Scorpios in business. Maintaining a sense of success comes naturally to you. Career risks should be avoided. You may rise to the hierarchy on the professional front. Take mentor’s advice to heart. You may inherit land from your family. Relatives and elders are likely to bless your new venture. You may feel healthier and have more energy thanks to your consistent exercise routine. Think positively to lift your spirits. A few of you may get to travel internationally. Now is the time for students to work hard.

Love Focus: While ego and temper issues may cause marital conflict. Patience and prudence may benefit you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius can enjoy a cheerful day. Their income and expenses may be in balance. Your finances may remain secure. You can improve your skills and find financial support this way. It's also a good day to host a family ceremony or ritual. Personal issues may make you unfocused on your job today. Keep calm and ignore others' criticism. Sagittarians may find a competitive study group. Some families can visit an amusement park. You can maintain good health by relaxing and watching your diet and exercise routine.

Love Focus: If you seek love, you'll find it soon. Keep your name out there, focus on yourself, and socialise. Chances are in your favour.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, today's your chance to shine. Being efficient lets you be creative, so don’t hesitate. There's a chance you'll succeed in your field. To plan a new budget, take stock of regular expenses and necessities. Some of you may enjoy a family event. There can be a great deal of focus on you today. The body must be stimulated and active. Visit the gym like you've been meaning to. Those who don't fear moving abroad will succeed. Students who can focus will do better on the academic front.

Love focus: Someone important may respond to your subtle signs. They may find you attractive and act on it. Your closest friends motivate and help you grow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius can expect professional success. Expanding one's professional horizons is likely to be successful. Since plans don't always work out, you should seek reliable financial advice. Listen to your body. That may prevent medical care. You'll be the centre of attention at a social event. Keep the peace and don't neglect housework. Students planning to study abroad may get good news. Pay attention to the details to make money in real estate. Some may take that long-planned vacation.

Love focus: You should reaffirm your love for your significant other today. Make it special by surprising them with tender words and deeds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces may feel balanced today. Your efforts may earn you love and support. Your financial situation will improve with savings consolidation. Past real estate investments may boost your current income. If you save, future liabilities won't be a problem. Your elders may bless you and give you wise advice. Your health may improve. You'll gain social and personal status. Sometimes you must take a trip you'd rather not. Health needs care.

Love Focus: Meeting a potential romantic partner may give you butterflies.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

