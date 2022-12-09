Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: A good end to the week

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If you're a Capricorn, today's your chance to prove your ability. Daily Astrological Prediction says, being efficient can give you the freedom to let your creativity soar. There is a chance that you will find success in your area of expertise field. In order to better plan a new budget, it may be helpful to first take stock of the regular expenses and necessities. Maybe you've been debating a reunion with some old friends. Some of you may be lucky enough to celebrate a joyous family event. There will be a great deal of focus on you today. Possible negative outcomes include becoming overly sensitive and allowing negative feelings like anger and sadness to come and go with the wind. Separation from your partner is a real possibility. Those who aren't afraid to take a leap of faith and move abroad are setting themselves success. They could gain success and popularity. Students are more likely to succeed if they are able to maintain concentration. Trying new things can help you relax and meet new people.

Capricorn Finance Today

It's wise to take your time before making any major decisions. Capricorns may have what it takes to successfully handle opportunities, workload, and growth. Possibilities of unforeseen financial rewards from government-related endeavours also exist.

Capricorn Family Today

The evening may be spent with loved ones, during which plans for the future or upcoming trips may be discussed. We'll be putting in extra effort to nurture our relationships at home and in the community. Those closest to you will look to you as trusted advisors. Try to see things from their perspective more frequently.

Capricorn Career Today

Today is likely to be a wonderful day at the office. You could use your communication skills to inspire a coworker. It may come as a surprise if you receive a transfer order, but rest assured that it may work out for the best.

Capricorn Health Today

Your body needs stimulation and needs to remain active. So go to the fitness centre like you've been meaning to. An uptick in health could be in store for you. Get plenty of rest in between work sessions; only a person in peak condition can give their all.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Someone who matters to you may respond positively to your subtle signs. They may feel attracted to you and decide to take action based on that feeling. The people closest to you serve as sources of motivation and personal growth for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

