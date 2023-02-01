Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 1, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A deal you have clinched may turn out to be a golden goose. You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season.You may take some time in bouncing back on the work front.A property deal may be sealed. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front.An out-of-town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again reignite passion.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates.If you are travelling, start early as some delays are foreseen.A family member may give good advice regarding a professional matter.Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are best kept on the backburner for now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned.It may become difficult to get your pending dues.You can have a love-hate relationship with a family member. Be very careful of what you sign in connection with an ancestral property. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable.You may be thinking of starting all over again in a professional situation.

Love Focus: Some delay in success is indicated for those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good.You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think.You may be gearing up to commence a new career, so expect things to go your way.A family youngster can make you run around a lot.Those learning how to drive may need to spend more time on it.A good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Ignoring a minor ailment will be like inviting trouble on the health front.Be careful so as not to default on loan.A problem or two can keep you hassled on the career front. A family youngster may feel frustrated over an issue and need your support.Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey.This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: Serious differences may appear in a relationship you have been nurturing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact.You can get anxious to get a family youngster married.A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun!Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: False promises on the romantic front can break your heart, so remain vigilant.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world!Present earnings will not be enough for you, as you go full steam ahead seeking greener pastures.Steering clear of office politics will be in your interest, as you can become its victim.Family will remain attentive to your needs. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spare time for meeting lover today, but make up for it later.

Lucky Number: 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape.There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. Your own competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk.You can find the attitude of parents a bit restricting.Don’t take any property decisions today.Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out.Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential.You may have to put extra hours at work just to clear the backlog.Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired.Travelling with friends will be fun today.Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Taking the one you love to someplace exotic is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon.Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery.Changes that you desire to initiate on the work front will have to wait for now.Family life is likely to fill you with happiness.A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances.Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations of the love struck are likely to be met.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts.Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation!Your intelligence and tact will keep you a step ahead of rivals on the professional front.You may feel your privacy being compromised by someone in the family.Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride.Be discerning in whom you give your support, even if it is emotional.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step closer in realising your romantic dream.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape.It is best not to splurge till financial front is fully stabilised.Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option.Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all.You may invite someone over for an outing together.If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments.Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: Relationship needs to be nurtured by those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON