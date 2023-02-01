Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, February 1, 2023: Good fortune will follow

Libra Horoscope Today, February 1, 2023: Good fortune will follow

horoscope
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 1 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. You should be very careful if you make a new investment during this time.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 1, 2023: It's a good day for Libras in every way.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 1, 2023: It's a good day for Libras in every way.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

It's a good day for Libras in every way. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you'll be able to wrap up some loose ends, which bodes well for your professional future. Loans from banks or other financial institutions may help entrepreneurs with business costs. Thanks to your articulate and diplomatic demeanour, you can also win over the hearts of those closest to you at home. It’s a good day for starting new friendships or romances. Relationships of the past will be characterized by peace and happiness for Libras. There has never been a better time to be a student, as learners at this time will grasp every concept instantly and without hesitation. You may also be required to travel relatively short distances for work, which will help you hone your communication skills. Joint property investments may not always be profitable. Do not engage in such transactions.

Libra Finance Today

You may encounter financial difficulties; however, through diligent effort, you will overcome these difficulties. You should be very careful if you make a new investment during this time. It is recommended that business owners have an expert look over their growth plans. The possibility of finding flaws increases with the level of scrutiny applied.

Libra Family Today

Your committed efforts to restore harmony in the household are likely to yield positive results. Your family life will improve after a thaw in a frosty relationship. The younger ones will be seen rallying around you today.

Libra Career Today

Success in your professional life seems likely. Job-seekers need to be on the lookout for new openings and ready to jump at the chance to take advantage of them. If you work hard to improve, not only will your superiors and coworkers notice, but you'll also benefit from their encouragement.

Libra Health Today

Libra natives' health may remain stable and better than it was before. Avoiding a healthy diet and regular exercise is not a good idea because they are necessary for maintaining your health. The addition of nuts and supplements will strengthen your defences.

Libra Love Life Today

Libra natives who are in committed partnerships can expect a lot of positive outcomes from today. And today is a lucky day for Libra singles looking for a partner. It is likely that the newlywed will be able to settle into a consistent routine.

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out