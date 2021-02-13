Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. Negotiations for a property are likely to move in a favourable direction. Academically, you are likely to give a good account of yourself. Your reluctance to shed old habits, even if they are resented by others, is what causes you most problems. Your efforts on the financial front are likely to add substantially to your wealth. Extra workload is likely to keep you tied up on the professional front, upsetting your other plans. A balanced diet will ensure good health.

Love Focus: Taking some time out for romance will prove refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Healthy alternatives will do you good. Loosening your purse strings is likely to win someone over on the family front. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. Problems in acquiring property are foreseen. A chance of getting picked up by a reputed company in campus recruitment becomes a reality for some. Previous investments will help keep your bank account in a healthy state. A promising opportunity is about to come your way involving your career, so keep a sharp eye out.

Love Focus: Dream vacation with lover is about to become a reality.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family reunion is on the cards and may turn out to be a trip down the memory lane. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. A property issue is likely to be settled amicably. Your excellent performance on the academic front may line you up for scholarship. Making money on the side is possible and it promises to keep the financial front stable. Watch your step in office today, as someone may be out to deliberately target you. You may try to achieve perfect fitness by joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so get ready to make a sizzling love life a part of your life!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family will be your priority today and you will derive immense fulfillment in catering to a child or a family youngster. Plans for going abroad can be underway for some. Your initiative on the property front will get you a step closer to owning your very own home. Difficulties faced on the academic front are set to disappear. A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. Your handling of a man-management situation at work can ruffle many feathers, so guarded. Quick recovery is foreseen for those not keeping well.

Love Focus: Your marriage or of someone in the family is likely to be solemnised soon.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your property is likely to give excellent returns. Becoming a rising star on the academic front will no more remain a pipedream! This is a good time to visit someone who can be of help to you in the future. Your luck is likely to shine on the financial front. You will get the opportunity to start something afresh on the business front. You will be able to maintain your fitness level. Home environment can remain tension-filled. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Lover life promises immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will find a perfect match for someone eligible in the family on the marriage front. A nice vacation can find you in a highly excited state. Taking possession of a new house or flat may become a reality for some. Doing exceptionally well on the academic front will add to your prestige. Past arrears may be received and promise to beef up your bank account. Arguing for the sake of arguing may show you in bad light on the professional front, so desist from doing so. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can take comfort in the thought that there is someone waiting in the wings for them on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is a good day for dealing in property. Academic proficiency is likely to open many doors for you on the job market. Positive thoughts will help you remain happy and attain mental peace. Previous investments may start giving good returns. A career move made by you will prove most favourable. Efforts on the health front will bear fruit. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing.

Love Focus: Chance for romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. New property is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to make it into the good books of those who matter on the academic front. Delay in receiving payment may prevent you from settling your outstanding bills. Smooth sailing on the work front is foreseen, as you go about your work efficiently. Some of you will take steps to improve your health. You will succeed in appeasing a parent or family elder who is unhappy with you.

Love Focus: Partner will appear extra lovey-dovey today on the romantic front to lift up your mood.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some gains are indicated in real estate. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front. Too much socialising can get on your nerves and make you long for a break. Things start looking promising on the financial front. You may enjoy praise bestowed upon you by superiors at work. You will do well to take romance to the next level. You will ensure good health by diet control. Your visit to meet someone influential will not go in vain.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an outing with family today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A scholarship or some monetary incentive may come your way through academic excellence. The feeling that you can make a difference in someone’s life will give you the strength to move ahead. A business venture promises excellent returns. You will find things moving as per plans on the business front. Family will be loving and supportive of your ideas. If you own a vehicle, you can be asked to become part of an exciting trip. Good news awaits some on the property front.

Love Focus: Differences cropping up in your romantic relationship need to be addressed at a priority.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Undertaking a long journey may not seem too exciting. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. You will be satisfied with your current academic performance. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains. Some of you are set to grow financially strong. With good networking, a prized posting can be yours. Rapid improvement in health is foreseen for those suffering from an ailment or recovering from surgery.

Love Focus: You can get serious about someone on the romantic front and start an exciting phase in your life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travelling with your group of friends will be exciting. Possession of a property may be given to some. You make a good start in something new on the academic front. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Your negotiating skills will come in handy in winning a lucrative deal. You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. Whatever you have planned for the family may not go according to the plans and disappoint you.

Love Focus: Happiness on the love front is assured, as you find yourself much closer to lover, than before.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

