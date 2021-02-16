Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good news on the family front awaits some. An official trip may be turned into a fun outing by you. This is an auspicious day for property matters. You will be able to achieve your dream on the academic front. A helping hand will be motivated enough to give you total support. Good investments are foreseen that promise to strengthen your bank balance. Business folks can expect things moving as per their will. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active.

Love Focus: Your idea of a romantic evening out with a candlelight dinner is likely to be a big hit and get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity to meet someone you have not met in years. It will be fun travelling and having a bash with friends. Adding to property is on the cards for some. Your performance on the academic front remains above par. Your willingness to help out someone monetarily will be highly appreciated. An achievement on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation. Aches and pains that have been troubling you lately are set to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Your plans for a romantic evening out may need to be modified due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting piece of news awaits you on the academic front. It will be fun travelling with the family today. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Things that appeared confusing in the beginning will start becoming clearer now on the academic front. A loan may get sanctioned, as you are able to complete the paperwork. A good job opportunity can slip out of your hands, if you are not quick enough. A change in lifestyle may prove most beneficial for your health.

Love Focus: A satisfying romantic life is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Showdown with parent or spouse is possible and threatens to spoil domestic harmony. Your plan for a vacation is likely to go without a hitch, so enjoy your heart out! Meeting targets on the professional front, much before deadline, is likely to give you an edge over others. Your talent is likely to attract a lot of good offers and get you financially on the upswing. Taking recourse to alternative medicine for an ailment will be a step in the right direction for those ailing.

Love Focus: Attempts to rekindle your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your home may become the venue of a family gathering, so have fun! Excellent opportunity for a fun trip is likely to come your way. The piece of property that you are after is likely to be yours. Showcasing your strength on the academic front will work in your favour by covering your weaknesses. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. Keep a check on what you speak at work, as it can have some negative repercussions for you. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Your romantic initiative is certain to elicit a positive response from the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family is likely to support your ideas and help in transforming your dreams into reality. This is a good day to deal with property matters. Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. Problems are foreseen in a journey, so go adequately prepared. You are likely to remain on your toes at work and see an important job to completion. You can expect your bank balance to remain healthy. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter that may set you on an extremely fulfilling romantic journey.

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An exciting vacation may appear on the horizon, so time to pack your bags! A property decision may have to be re-thought upon. Things promise to work in your favour on the academic front. Financially, things remain satisfactory. Praise is in store for you on the professional front in recognition of your sterling performance. Your current endeavours on the health front will keep you in a fine fettle. Planning something with the family is indicated and promises to be fun.

Love Focus: Romance will remain on the top of the minds of those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Enjoying a vacation is on the cards for some, in which travelling will be half the fun! Not a favourable day for those involved in property litigation. Timely help from others will help clear the hurdles that had been blocking your progress on the academic front. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Additional authority will be your reward for your contribution to the organization you work for. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Your actions on the family front may not be approved by others, so expect some grumbling.

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life through your undivided attention to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A change of scene is possible, so start packing your bags for a vacation, if you are not already enjoying one! Acquiring a new two or four wheeler cannot be ruled out for some. An important opportunity promises to be yours soon, as you are able to play your cards well on the academic front. Charity work may give some immense inner satisfaction. You will manage a position where you call the shots on the professional front. Those seeking quick results on the fitness front may get disappointed. Your enthusiasm to make a family function successful will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with partner may not materialise because of other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Group travel is indicated, so plan to enjoy a vacation with your dear ones. Not making any headway in something that you are planning on the family front may frustrate you. Suitable accommodation is likely to be rented by those looking for one. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. Someone is likely to pip you to the post in getting a promotion. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible and do your health immense good.

Love Focus: Love and romance is likely to come into your life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Marriage is likely to be fixed of someone eligible in the family, so expect feverish activity to take place at home! A treat, coupled with an enjoyable outing, is likely to make your day. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found. You are likely to keep things progressing satisfactorily on the academic front. Some of you will finally be able to buy a vehicle or an expensive appliance. Good going is foreseen for those who have taken up a new job recently. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Romantic front may be losing spark, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Wedding of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed. An exciting trip may materialise and take you on a tour of beautiful sites. Some of you may get busy in giving house a facelift. Efforts on the academic front are certain to deliver positive results. Financial worries are likely to escalate and force you to liquidate investments. Your professional competence may get you amongst the top few in your organization. Keeping minor ailments at bay by taking up yoga or exercises will prove successful.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship on the romantic front may experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

