Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 19

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An official trip may get converted into a leisure trip to make you enjoy your heart out. You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. Your strong showing on the academic front is likely to mark you as an achiever. Financially, you will find things looking up. Money flows in, as a business venture succeeds. An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness.

Love Focus: Your moodiness can perplex and annoy lover.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An overseas vacation, planned a long time ago, may be acted upon now. A property issue that was settled can be challenged once again. Academic excellence is likely to help you achieve your dream. Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You are likely to grow strong monetarily. You will get the chance to carry out whatever you have on your mind at work, without any outside interference. Your strong showing on the academic front is likely to mark you as an achiever. Temper tantrums of a family member threaten to spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Prospects for a matrimonial alliance are likely to brighten for you or someone eligible at home. You will be able to go ahead with your travel plans without a hitch. Some of you are likely to shift residence to another location. Excellent news awaits some on the academic front. Loan you have applied for may take some more time to get sanctioned. Additional qualifications on the academic front may prove a boon in getting a desired position on the job front. Improvement in health is indicated for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Commuting may prove problematic for some. Competition on the academic front may unsettle you, but not discourage you to put your best foot forward. You are likely to remain in a cheerful mood today. Financially, you stand to gain a lot today. An excellent opportunity comes to you on the professional front. Just by being regular in workouts, you will be able to enjoy total fitness. A contentious family matter will be settled amicably through your efforts.

Love Focus: Lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to settle down in a new accommodation without much problem. This is a good time to overcome difficulties on the academic front by taking the aid of outside resources. Someone can add fun to your journey by entertaining you en route. Promising investment opportunities come your way on the financial front. Your reputation on the work front is set to rise, as you manage people well. You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Coral

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A sightseeing trip is likely to be organised and prove most entertaining. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Whatever preparations you have done for an exam or competition will be enough to see you through. A new vehicle is likely to be purchased by some. A previous investment may mature and get you into big money. Taking a new charge on the professional front is possible. Digestive problems can irritate some. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: Spouse may get cross with you for not looking after your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may get a chance to visit never-seen-before places on a vacation. A property may come to some through inheritance. You are about to taste success on the academic front. Opportunities for earning may not come within your grasp and may put you into a tight corner. Increase in perks and salary is foreseen for some. Remaining regular in workouts will help you achieve your much-cherished physique. You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with family today.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spending time together with the family is indicated and may take the shape of a shopping spree! Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel. Important property matters can be taken up today. Faring well in a competition or exam is foreseen on the academic front for some. You can expect a treat from someone close. All your financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice! A promotion or some kind of recognition may be in store for some on the professional front. Your active lifestyle will help keep ailments at bay.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk will bring you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family member will give good advice regarding a professional matter. Spending fun-filled days with family or friends on a vacation is foreseen. A property is likely to come into your name. Field that you have chosen on the academic front is likely to inspire you to put in your best. Something connected to real estate will prove a profitable venture. A tough line taken against someone at work may not bring about the desired outcome, so handle with soft gloves. Something new adopted is certain to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Love at first sight can happen at a most unusual place.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A ride to the countryside will help relax and enjoy the moment. A property is likely to be acquired by some. Something positive is likely to happen on the academic front today. This is certainly a positive day for you. You are likely to earn well and be able to spend on a luxury item. Something favourable is likely to happen on the professional front. Relief is foreseen for those suffering from prolonged sickness or a lifestyle disease. Atmosphere at home may not be conducive for you to do your own thing.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon some and spending time with sweetheart will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A good deal on the property front is in the offing for some. Your focus on the academic front will help you climb the heights. Good planning will help you in pursuing a social issue. Financially, you will feel more secure now, than before. Professional problems are likely to tie you up at work today. Sticking to routine will contribute towards good health. A family event will bring you into the limelight. Adequate preparation before a journey will spell comfort for you.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years. Your wish for a short break from the work routine is likely to get fulfilled, so start packing your bags! You are likely to deal in property and profit from it. Your desire to do well will keep you in contention on the academic front. Some of you will succeed in sorting out a financial muddle. Those in a government job can experience some hectic time. Initiatives taken on the health front will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

