Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 2, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your previous investments may reap rich rewards today. The day may be fine at the professional front allowing you to finish the pending chores. Try to spend some time with older members of your family as they may also have a lot to share. Meditation may work wonders and make your mind and body relaxed. Public transport may not suit your purpose, so try and use your own vehicle. Taking the initiative to approach someone may brighten your prospects.

Love Focus: Your lover may surprise you with a lovable romantic gesture.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Joyful atmosphere at home will keep you happy and relaxed. You may plan a trip with your family and have a great time together. You may come across some good real estate deals. You may enjoy good health and plan a new fitness routine in this new year. Those looking to switch to another company or organization may not get the expected response. Your earlier investments and savings may help you stay financially stable.

Love Focus: Spending some time with your partner may be a good decision.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Kids may give you good time by being nice or supportive. Students may find it hard to focus on studies and think about trying relaxation activities to be more focused. Those who have been suffering from any health condition, they may get relief today. This is a good day and you may spend time in clearing all your pending tasks at work. Some may also organize their office. Homemakers may be in a good mood and think about breaking monotony.

Love Focus: It is going to be a favorable day for your love and relationship matters.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is an auspicious day for any kind of investment and you may earn high benefits with less effort. Some business deals or projects may go as per your expectations and it may get you work satisfaction. Eat well and get plenty of rest in order to stay fit and fine. A business or leisure trip may make you feel a bit tired by the end of the day. Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well.

Love Focus: Try to talk directly to your beloved and clear the air.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money may flow in from different sources and you are perfectly capable to handle all the unexpected expenses today. A trip with loved ones or love partner may give you chance to relax your mind and body. You may start eating home- cooked food and getting plenty of rest to stay in good physical condition. This is the right time for property investment. Working professionals may get appreciation for their determination and hard work. Parents may be inclined towards spirituality.

Love Focus: You may enjoy a wonderful evening with your partner and discuss

intellectual matters with him or her.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Someone from your professional network may offer you good opportunities and help you achieve your career goals fast. This is a lucky day as far as your financial condition is concerned. Homemakers may over-exhaust themselves and feel a bit low. Working women may see a physician to get a health issue diagnosed or treated. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Chances of getting something in return for your favours brighten.

Love Focus: Your partner may demand your attention.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front may seem fulfilling and you may also find some source of passive income. You may share your future plans with your siblings and seek their opinion. Some may buy a new home and spend on decoration. You may get substantial monetary gains from business or work. A new project may give your headache and demand extra hours in researching things online. If you want to feel energized and refreshed, you should pamper your body.

Love Focus: Married couples may think about extending their family.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Meditation may be an important part of your life and you may focus on boosting your immunity power. Avoid planning something special on the home front as a family issue may affect your plans. Avoid signing any property related documents today without reading it thoroughly. You may invest capital in a new business and spend on marketing activities. You may get advice from elders to get rid of those thoughts. A trip may no longer excite you, but you will go anyway.

Love Focus: Things may also go well on the love front, so enjoy this passionate

and exciting time and make good memories.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Healthwise, you may feel good and energetic. It’s time to use your energy in understanding work opportunities coming your way. Travelling with near and dear ones is indicated and will be fun. You may get required support from your colleagues. You may get a lot of wealth from multiple sources and invest the funds wisely. Some family issues may crop up and need your attention and assistance to sort out.

Love Focus: Love birds may have an excellent day and your beloved may give you a comforting and special feeling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may get some good returns on your prior investments. Those waiting for a salary hike may get to hear now. You may get some indications to start a regular workout routine. Family members will have a great time together and come together to celebrate a ritual. Those looking for a residential or commercial property may get some good options today. Outing with friends and relatives can make the day entertaining. You may be more disciplined and focused on your fitness goals.

Love Focus: Singles may need to struggle a bit more to find a suitable partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can manage the flow of money in the right direction with proper planning. A property deal may get you huge monetary benefits. Healthwise, you may feel a bit low, but your health may improve by the end of the day. Avoid experimenting new things at work and focus on clearing your backlogs. You may achieve your academic goals or pass a competitive exam and make your parents proud. Setting out to a holiday destination appears a strong possibility.

Love Focus: An intimate outing or dinner may help renew old romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may get some additional workload at the workplace or may need to meet some strict deadlines. Stay calm and just give your best. A relative may stay and make the home aura joyous and cheerful. Your new business may take some time to take off, but your existing business may keep flourishing. Owing to your healthy lifestyle and disciplined eating habits you may enjoy good health and have all the perks of being fit. Financially, you may need not to worry as financial stability is on the cards.

Love Focus: One of your coworkers may show interest in starting a relationship with you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

