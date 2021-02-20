Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your excellent guidance is likely to make someone excel on the family front. Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. Someone is likely to misguide you regarding purchase of property. Good news awaits some on the academic front. An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals and businesspersons. Your workout regimen will prove adequate in bringing you in shape.

Love Focus: Things that had been bothering you both on personal and professional fronts simply disappear.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spouse, parent or a family member is likely to lend you full support in your current endeavours. Consider your commuting problems over, as you find a decent alternative. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. You will remain favourably poised on the academic front. Some of you may find other avenues for earning. On the professional front, you may plan to start afresh and even contemplate a career shift. Sports lovers are likely to hit the field and enjoy a phase of perfect fitness.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending time with a distant relative will prove most fulfilling. A journey may not prove as exciting as anticipated, owing to the weather. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. Performing exceptionally well in a competitive situation on the academic front is foretold. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. Your desire for best of both the worlds – work and family – will be fulfilled. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A sightseeing trip may materialise for some. Don’t touch anything related to property today. Your fondest wishes are likely to be fulfilled on the academic front. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. This is an excellent time to invest in gold or some other secure options. A professional move that you have made or are on the verge of making will prove favourable, so go for it. Health remains good, as you take all precautions. You can find a family member too intrusive in your matters, so throw broad hints to discourage this habit.

Love Focus: You are likely to respond to someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travel stars look bright and setting out on a vacation seems very much on the cards. A property issue will be settled amicably. Success on the academic front is foretold. You can expect good advice from someone close. Some pending arrears are likely to be received. At work, others may want to emulate your good example. Those suffering from some ailment may find the condition improving. You can do something exciting involving the whole family.

Love Focus: Simply being around the one you love will keep you in a happy mood!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A plane or train journey is on the cards for some and promises lots of fun. If you have some property in mind, it is best to finalise the deal now. This is a good day to work towards enhancing your career prospects, as things move favourably for you. You gain in popularity on the social front due to your helpful nature. You will manage to handle finances well and invest wisely. Those in the promotion zone can expect a favourable result. Those trying desperately to come back in shape will succeed. A family gathering may need to be cancelled.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A vacation may prove a godsend in getting refreshed and rejuvenated. Property issues will be settled in your favour. Some of you may be poised for a higher academic qualification. Your financial position gains strength as new opportunities materialise. Developments happening on the career front are likely to benefit you. Irregular dietary habits can play havoc with health. Someone trying to stand on his or her own two feet on the family front is likely to make you feel proud.

Love Focus: Break up in a relationship is foretold for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travel stars appear bright, so expect a vacation to materialise soon. Suitable accommodation is likely to be hired by some. Best options are likely to be made available to you on the academic front. You will make good speed by hiring a vehicle, rather than by driving your own vehicle. Raising finances for a project will become possible now. You can feel a bit disappointed in whatever you have volunteered for at work. Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. You will get to enjoy a family gathering and meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Comfortable travel is foreseen for those undertaking a journey. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings. Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects. Good performance on the professional front will help you bag a lucrative assignment. You manage to kick a bad habit that had been affecting your health adversely. Additional chores on the domestic front threaten to impinge upon your personal time and upset you.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your help and support to a youngster will help boost his or her self-confidence. Some of you may go in for higher studies and may even travel abroad for the same. A prized property is likely to come into your name and make you proud. You will excel in whatever you are presently involved in on the academic front. A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets appears on the financial front. Your winning ideas may have few takers on the professional front, so don’t spare any effort in convincing those who matter. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may take some more time to settle down independently.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to give top priority to family today. Journey to a place of pilgrimage is likely to become a reality soon. Excellent returns from property will motivate you to think bigger thoughts. You are likely to overtake your competitors by burning the midnight oil. Money matters need to be settled carefully, as mistakes may put you in a spot. Certain development on the professional front will be career-wise favourable. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for long.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to remain in total bliss as togetherness strengthens loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. It is a good day to handle property matters. Those undergoing training in institutes and academies will excel. An active social life is likely to keep you busy. You will succeed in saving enough to fulfill your desire of buying a major item. You may resent people taking advantage of you at work and do something about it. All aches and pains, you have been suffering from, simply disappear. A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable.

Love Focus: Budding romance can find some sitting on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

