Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. Someone's companionship on a journey will prove most enjoyable. A property deal is likely to prove most favourable. You are likely to get a head start in a competition and will be able to cash on it. Loan given to someone will be returned. Implementing some new ideas on the professional front may prove difficult without adequate resources. Eating right and shaking a leg will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A journey planned in advance may not go as per plans, due to circumstances beyond your control. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. You will find the day most favourable as things move the way you want them to. Financially, things begin to look encouraging. Success is foretold for those trying to come back in shape. Something you were apprehensive about on the professional front turns out favourable.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds can expect love and mutual harmony to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Something exciting can be expected on the family front today. Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition. Things are likely to look up on the financial front. There is a good opportunity waiting for you, so make the most of it. An alternative medicine is likely to work wonders.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with lover or spouse seems difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is possible. Make sure you are thorough with the documentation regarding the property front. You may be passed over for selection to a prestigious institute. Your efforts to come back in shape will be successful. Your efforts to secure an additional source of income will succeed. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now. A family outing promises to be a nice change from the routine.

Love Focus: You are likely to turn your focus on an ex-flame and rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those indulging in speculation or betting may hit it rich. A showdown with parents or spouse over an issue is possible for some. Avoid odd hours for travelling by road, as stars don’t appear favourable. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. You are likely to deliver more than expected on the professional front and make your mark. Your persistence on the fitness front is likely to bring positive results soon.

Love Focus: You may find a member of the opposite camp attractive enough to take the first step!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Visiting places with family promises to be enjoyable. An unplanned journey promises much excitement. Procedural matters will be handled competently. Good tips will prove helpful for some students on the academic front. On the social front, an elder can become your biggest PR man in raising your image. Financial stability will be maintained by concerted efforts. Monotony threatens to set in on the professional front. You will manage to maintain your schedule of workouts and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch lover in an excellent mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your support to a family youngster at this juncture may put him or her on the right track. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. A good bargain in real estate cannot be ruled out for some. Academic performance is set to improve by your dint of hard work. A raise is in the pipeline for those in private sector. Office politics need to be avoided, as there is every chance of your getting embroiled in it. You can expect total recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you for long.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Tan

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Visiting the countryside will prove almost therapeutic. Property issues are resolved amicably. Excellent showing on the academic front will egg some to perform better. Rising prices and unchecked expenses may put you in a bit of panic, but you will be able to stabilize your financial front. Luck is on the side of those who are planning something new on the professional front. Not eating right is certain to have its repercussions on health. Marriage of someone eligible may be solemnized soon.

Love Focus: Avoid getting on the wrong side of spouse!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Expect something exciting on the family front. An exciting vacation can be expected by some. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Your performance is likely to be above par in a competitive situation. Your attempts to garner support on the social front will succeed as you play your cards well. Steady earning will help make you financially stable. Recognition of your good work on the professional front may take the form of an award or a monetary incentive. An outdoor sporting activity may catch your imagination and benefit you, health wise.

Love Focus: Some of you face the prospects of getting silent treatment from lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be supportive in making you realise your dreams. Undertaking a journey alone can get a bit boring. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Some recognition is in store for those in the academic field. You are likely to enjoy an excellent time today on the social front. Chance of making good money from a venture is likely for some. Those seeking a better job are in for a pleasant surprise. A health initiative taken by you will keep you in a fit state.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chance to travel overseas is possible. A legal case pertaining to a property shows all the signs of going your way. Chances of bagging a scholarship also cannot be ruled out. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. There is an outside chance of getting a loaned amount back. Expansion plans go smoothly for professionals. Steady recovery can be expected by those suffering from an ailment. Spouse or a family member may continue with something you dislike at home and make you blow your top.

Love Focus: Sweetheart is likely to spring a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Making good time in a journey is possible. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some. Peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well. Don’t sign the dotted line before doing full survey of the real estate market. Some of you are likely to increase your earning capacity. A timely action is likely to prove advantageous. You will find distinct improvement in your fitness level, as you step up your efforts on the health front. Much sharing and caring can be expected in the family.

Love Focus: Someone may try to drive a wedge between you and partner on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

