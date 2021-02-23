Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family will be most supportive and help you achieve your aim. An official trip promises lucrative returns. Giving a facelift to an ancestral house is likely for some. It pays to be attentive in class as you manage to make the grade on the academic front. An added source of income is likely to dry up and leave you high and dry. Something that you enjoy doing may be entrusted to you on the professional front. You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits.

Love Focus: Arms of lover will appear most comforting today.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Much fun is in store on the family front. Youngsters are likely to enjoy an excursion. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Distractions and temptations need to be kept at bay to keep focus intact on the academic front. Financially, things move as planned. You may be held responsible for something not done or achieved at work. Outdoor sports promise to keep you slim and trim.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Things turn out the way you want them to on the family front. You are not likely to forego a golden opportunity for setting out on a vacation. Property matters should not be taken up today. Those preparing for an important exam or competition will have to make the home environment conducive to studies. Good financial management will enable you to live comfortably and save too. Prospects of a better job are set to brighten. You will manage to improve your health by eating right and remaining active.

Love Focus: Love and concern of partner will draw you two closer.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family youngster may join the family business soon. Delay in a journey is foreseen, but will be made up. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. You will need to knit your team closely to do well in a competition. Socially, you will be very much in the limelight. Small, but regular gains will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind to tackle a complicated job at hand and may even botch it up. Those ailing will be able to start a normal life.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family reunion is on the cards, so expect to have fun like the good old days! A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Acquiring a property on this auspicious day is possible for some. Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. You will be judicious in your spending and keep a close tab on your financial health.

Love Focus: Your crude attempt at wooing someone of the opposite gender may face rejection.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An evening out with lover is indicated for some. Timely action will be required to make an out-of-town journey possible. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. Some of you may opt for a change of stream on the academic front. A monetary help will be forthcoming and help you in financing something important. You may not be able to achieve what you had set out for on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory, as you resolve to shake a leg.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to cater to someone on the family front. Good physical fitness will allow you to enjoy an adventurous outing. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. Those weak in studies may need to pull up their socks to do well. Putting your money in a lucrative scheme may find your money multiplying. You are likely to get a clean chit in something gone wrong on the professional front. Total fitness is likely to come within your grasp, as you resolve to keep up your workout regimen.

Love Focus: Those going steady for a long time can discuss marriage.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit. You may not find the home environment conducive to something that you want to do today, so think up an alternative. You will have no reason to complain for a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it!

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of love blossoming for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Shifting residence, even if temporarily, can be on the minds of some. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you abreast of others in class. A windfall can be expected on the financial front. Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. You will find yourself on the top, as far as health is concerned. You may remain tensed today regarding a family youngster.

Love Focus: Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. This is not an auspicious day for property transaction. It will be fun interacting with your near and dear ones. Financial front grows stronger boosting your confidence to consider new plans for investment. You may need to put your ideas into action, if you want to prove yourself. Adhering to the right diet and an active lifestyle will do wonders for your health. The one you are not in talking terms with on the family front may try to break the ice, so don’t be rigid.

Love Focus: Lover’s caring nature will make togetherness sublime.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. You are likely to bounce back on the academic front and show your mettle to doubting Thomases. On the social front, you will find yourself much more welcomed by others than before. Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. Someone’s remarks about your performance at work may hurt. An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. A family gathering is on the cards and will be fun.

Love Focus: A chance encounter can blossom into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Those lagging behind on the academic front will succeed in catching up. A social event can have you under the limelight. Financial front looks set to get strengthened. Your professionalism in handling problem areas will be appreciated. You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before. You may remain engrossed in planning for some future event on the family front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to ring for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

