Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 24, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your ability to follow a plan will help you succeed professionally. Property brokers and sellers might find a good deal. You could make a lot of money with your new business idea. You might be pleased by what your kids have accomplished at home. Some may develop stress-related illnesses. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some. A favorable phase of life seems to have begun for some.

Love Focus: Misunderstandings can put a damper on romantic relationships.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will keep pursuing excellence and efficiency. Never put all of your financial eggs in one basket to avoid chaos. Money can be made while dealing in small properties today. You can eliminate any bitterness in the hearts of the people living in the house. A trip or other enjoyable activity with the kids can help bring joy in the home environment. Students might study hard for challenging examinations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Ignoring your romantic life could cause tension in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your boss may reward you for your performance. Your good health may give you a boost of energy. Investing in an immovable asset can also be profitable. Students should work on their preparation and set up goals for the future. Some may also hear some happy marriage news. Some of you may need to postpone your trip because of potential hiccups along the way.

Love Focus: Your romantic ties may strengthen as your significant other may propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You can buy profitable stocks with extra cash. A family event may provide the perfect opportunity to grow closer. The extra work you have to do may hinder your productivity. Making some tweaks to your diet can have a big impact on your health. A real estate deal' s profits may remain on the high side. Strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Let things happen naturally to enjoy the pleasures of your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Expenses are rising, so you may consider options to increase your income. Disputes will arise, and you should try to work through them peacefully. An increase in respect and admiration is also indicated for some. Earning a coveted degree may help students gain social status. Property-related financial transactions should be postponed if possible. Help on the academic front is forthcoming.

Love Focus: You may be showered with love and form a lasting bond.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You might give off a good professional impression. You could act on some big plans today to fill the coffers. Conflicts may arise within the family. Include yoga in your regular routine. Your generosity may be praised socially. Friends' rescheduled plans may delay your vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You may need to let go of your romantic stubbornness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your career might benefit from a more advanced education programme. Past investments may have left you with a surplus. Trust your instincts to determine what your loved one wants. Focus on your health and weigh the risks of overeating, drinking, and smoking. You may meet intriguing strangers who change your life. Your legal property issues may finally be resolved in your favour. Students may have access to higher education will be improved.

Love Focus: The state of your romantic life may be rocky right now.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

All of your financial dealings may soon turn a profit. Profitable investments can be made in real estate deals. The happy news of a new baby in the family may serve as a morale booster. Today's missed sales targets may disappoint the sales executives. Students should devote more time to studying. Your well-wishers will manage to promote your cause on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: There's a good chance that your significant other will feel the same way about you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may be able to splurge on something expensive now. Tensions at home may persist due to disagreements among relatives. Extra responsibilities may be assigned to you, which could pave the way for a salary increment too. A positive outlook and regular exercise could be great for your health. Legal complications are a possibility in property matters. Motivating students to do better may be necessary to improve grades.

Love Focus: Trying to get to know each other better can be the beginning of a wonderful romantic partnership.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your choice could backfire today because the stars may not be aligned favourably. If the misunderstandings can be resolved, the atmosphere might calm down. You may present a polished image on a professional front. Those hoping to go on a trip for fun may have to postpone their plans if bad weather is expected. You are more likely to experience health problems as a result of stress. Reclaiming your mortgaged ancestral property may take time.

Love Focus: Things may not run smoothly in your romantic life. Be careful!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The expected returns on investments are high. Good fortune favors those who value family life today. A sluggish pace at the office can leave you feeling unmotivated and distracted. The upcoming exams could be a chance for students to demonstrate their readiness. Having a good time while travelling for work or pleasure is possible. You may also enjoy the benefits of being physically healthy if you work out regularly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Avoid taking your partner for granted, and let your romance develop naturally over time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you might accomplish a lot more if you employ efficiency and agility. Your economic health may be fine. Exploring the world may finally be possible. Use career opportunities to your advantage. Students, however, may experience some difficulties today. Having trouble breathing due to allergies is likely to make you feel not so good on the health front. Some of you may focus on strengthening relationships to make your social circle stronger.

Love Focus: Meeting a potentially great new person at a party can spark romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON