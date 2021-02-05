Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 5

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): It may become difficult to convince a family member regarding a domestic issue. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. Financial troubles for those in debt are set to be over soon. Your faith in your abilities will boost your confidence. Perfect fitness will remain your aim and you will achieve it. Driving to the countryside will be fun. Giving out property on rent may have its share of hassles. You will be able to establish a good rapport with those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom soon, as you manage to find an ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your focus on health will keep you fit. Peaceful atmosphere on the domestic front will enable you to let your hair down. Travelling for work may open the doors for new opportunities. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Meeting deadlines will not be too difficult for you, as you come into no-holds-barred mode to achieve your aim. Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some. Remaining consistent in your performance on the academic front will be an achievement.

Love Focus: The streak of bad luck continuing on the romantic front disappears, so it is time to pick up the threads and start anew.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may be preparing for receiving a near and dear one at home. Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends. Money will not be a problem, as you manage to save well. Opportunities to better the performance are yours for the asking on the professional front. Becoming body conscious is likely to do good to your image. Favourable outcome of a legal matter can be expected. Good contacts are likely to do wonders for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your temper tantrums may not be tolerated on the home front.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Distinct improvement is indicated in the health of those ailing. Friends travelling with you may delay you, but the outing will be fun. You will be able to get the right material to complete an important project on the academic front. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to contribute to organisational efficiency. Those thinking of getting their house turned into builder floors must remain extra careful at the agreement stage.

Love Focus: You are likely to kiss and make up with lover after a minor tiff.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. Fears about your financial condition will be unfounded. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front will bear fruits. Health should not be one of your worries as you feel on the top of the world today. A short vacation to someplace overseas may be planned by some. Don’t get held up due to lack of documentation. You will manage to increase your visibility on the academic front by volunteering for all and sundry projects.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive a befitting response today!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will feel the difference in your fitness by adopting an exercise regimen. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Fireworks on the domestic front over some trivial issue cannot be ruled out. Selling off an immovable asset is on the anvil and may give you handsome returns. Money from a deal is likely to add substantially to your wealth. Excellent feedback can be expected from higher ups for your performance on the professional front.

Love Focus: Travelling with lover to the countryside will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Problems are likely to be encountered by those travelling long distance. This is a good time to invest in property, if you don’t possess one. Unwavering focus will help keep you well prepared at all times on the academic front. A change in lifestyle with health in mind is possible for some and will prove beneficial. An excellent day is foreseen, especially on the financial front when you enjoy the Midas touch! You will do well to cash on your talents on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be satiated, as someone catches your eye.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family youngster is bound to fare well with your advice and guidance. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Previous investments bring handsome dividends. Those on professional crossroads are likely to take the right direction. Regular exercises will help you in maintaining good health and keeping minor ailments away. You will have the time and money to go for property at bargain price. Academic excellence promises to place you a notch above your competitors.

Love Focus: Spouse may not seem too supportive of something you are keen on, so get around him or her.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. Friends may plan something exciting and let you in on it. You are likely to do your family proud by your academic success. Good savings will cater to unforeseen expenditures. Getting a prestigious project or assignment at work cannot be ruled out. At work, it is best to complete all pending issues, even if it takes a few extra hours. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home.

Love Focus: Beloved is certain to brighten up your day by doing something special.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. Good earning opportunities will help some in becoming financially secure. Your efficiency and hard work may come in for praise at work. Some of you will be able to make good progress on the fitness front in coming back in shape. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. Property developers and dealers may find a temporary slump in business. Your performance on the academic front is likely to improve.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may find a family elder much more receptive to your ideas and even let you have your own way. Stars look favorable for those planning to set out on a long journey. A legal case or a property dispute may be settled in your favor. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve your aim. Perfect health is assured, as you remain regular in your workouts. You are not in the best of financial health due to a delayed payment. Those trying for a prestigious appointment in the organization are likely to get shortlisted.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen on the love front, as lover shares your mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those finding themselves drifting apart on the marital front will manage to come together. Someone may take you along on a long drive today. This is a good day for buying or selling property. Despite inadequate preparation, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Good returns can be expected by agents in a real estate deal. You are likely to go great guns on the professional front and earn respect. Health remains good, as you become conscious about fitness.

Love Focus: The one you love will not only return your affection, but also make all efforts to come closer.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

