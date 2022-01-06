Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 06, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A significant financial arrangement is foreseen that may be quite beneficial for some. You should understand the emotions of your kids or spouse rather than imposing your methods, ideology or wishes on them. You should work a bit more to understand what your clients want and follow the right path to chase them. You need to put a little effort into maintaining your health. Initiative taken on the academic front will prove to be of advantage.

Love Focus: Finding someone with common interests and tastes may ring in a budding romance and end your lonely days!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Sea Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial condition is stable and you may buy an expensive gadget or do something innovative. You may get a chance to eat a delicious meal with loved ones. You may excel at whatever you take on the professional front. You may have to help siblings in choosing the right career path. Health-wise, you may feel a bit dull than usual. Performing well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Networking promises to help you on the social front.

Love Focus: You should evaluate and think about where you want to take your current relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to manage unexpected expenses. It may be easy for you to maintain peace in marital life. It's not a good day on the professional front, so avoid dealing with clients or appearing in any interview. An adventure trip with friends may fill you with freshness. It's time to keep all your worries at bay and enjoy the time. Taking a cue from others on the academic front will be in your interest and help you get nearer your goal.

Love Focus: You may be filled with a new optimism and energy today on the love front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Coffee

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is the right time to celebrate your achievements and financial progress. Your controlling nature may work against you on the family front, so keep it in check. You may perform outstanding on the professional front and your performance may get you recognition and rewards. You should plan something exciting for your partner to thank him/her for making your life so lovely. Now, you know the secret to maintaining good health, so keep working on improving your health.

Love Focus: Finding someone to take care of your needs may make you feel special.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

If you have not invested in property yet, this is a suitable time to think about long term investment. Parents and your spouse may encourage and support you. If you are planning to ask for a raise or promotion, this is not a favorable day to discuss it with concerned authority. You have excellent qualities to become a great motivator, you may give great health advice to someone close today. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. Excellent showing on the academic front promises to open many doors for you.

Love Focus: Joyous time is foreseen on the love front.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your favorable stars may keep you positive and fill you with energy. You may be more focused towards your professional goal and try to win the world with your wit and smartness. You have stable financial conditions and it's a suitable day for a major purchase or investment. You are in the pink of your health, now you just need to find other suitable ways to keep you energetic all day long. Those appearing for examinations can expect luck favouring them.

Love Focus: Your spouse or lover may show complete faith in you and ensure a fulfilling and happy relationship.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Color: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a favorable day; you just need to be cautious if you are on a trip. Your helping hand on the social front will be much appreciated. Homemakers may crave a break and plan something exciting today. You may be filled with creative ideas and looking for someone to express your creative side. You should drive cautiously or take care of your health. Social front appears favourable enough for networking. Students are likely to excel and some can even hope for scholarships.

Love Focus: It's a good day to plan something exciting for your lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Rosy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have a stable financial condition so think before you splurge on unnecessary things. You may have an excellent day on the professional front, you may be able to handle all the issues in a constructive way. No major health issues are foreseen, but you should not avoid minor health problems. Candidates will get adequate time to prepare for an important competition or interview. Your image on the social front is likely to get a boost.

Love Focus: You may find your soulmate today as luck is in your favor. A romantic trip may go as per your wish.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may take advantage of a good financial opportunity. Joyous aura at home may fill your mind and body with a sense of joy, satisfaction and energy. Some may enjoy good mental and physical health today. Some may feel a tense work environment, but you need to keep your calm on the professional front. You will succeed in learning a new skill and add to your talents. Your well wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone special may enter your life soon and you may feel refreshens and new energy rushing into your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Homemakers may be busy organizing a birthday party or get-together. New investment opportunities may knock your door, so try to seize them. This is a fruitful day on the business or professional front. . You just need to be cautious while making any decisions regarding any property. It's time to be available for those who have been responsible for your success or growth in life. Your positive deeds in the past may be rewarded soon in the form of mental peace.

Love Focus: You should try to read the signals or catch the vibes as someone special is around the corner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Forest Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A good return on your investment may make you feel amazed. Those who have seen many ups and downs in business, they may get lucky now. You may experience an overall peaceful environment at the domestic front. Try to release your stress by going for a walk or doing your favorite form of workout. Shortest possible route to your destination may not be the fastest! You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own.

Love Focus: You may have to show some romantic gesture to please your spouse/lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Mauve

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may get good returns on your investments. You may feel energetic and optimistic as you have achieved great heights on the professional front. Some family disputes may emerge as a reason for conflict between family members today. People with chronic health issues like migraine, blood pressure, etc. may get a great relief. Someone on the social front may prey upon your time, so be diplomatic and wriggle out of the situation.

Love Focus: You may get a love life you have always dreamt of.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Royal blue