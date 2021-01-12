Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A wedding in the family is in the offing. An exciting time on the domestic front will keep you happily engaged. Travelling to a distant place will come as a welcome break and help you refresh and rejuvenate. This is the time to put in your best efforts in securing the best job on offer. Your intelligence and confidence will soon find you on the path to success. The project you had been working on for long can face hurdles. Your firm resolve to come back in shape will soon bear fruits.

Love Focus: Differences with the spouse needs to be addressed on a priority.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Things seem to be getting out of control on the personal front. Keep a tab on expenditure by not overspending and preventing others from doing so. Eating right will be important in maintaining good health. This is the time to meet new people and increase your sphere of influence. Enjoying an exotic place is on the cards, but you may crave for somebody’s company. Travelling together for function or marriage will be fun. Things seem to be getting out of control on the personal front.

Love Focus: Romantic front sizzles today, so don’t miss the opportunity to make the evening happening!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those seeking love may succumb to the charms of someone from the opposite camp, but may not be able to make any headway! You may get perturbed with the indifference of a family elder. Despite helping someone on the social front, you may not get the kind of recognition you seek. Problems on the health front are indicated; be careful. Those serving in the government sector can hope for a choice posting to an A Class city. Someone close can repose full faith in you for something personal.

Love Focus: Commitments may compel you to give romance a backseat.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June22-July 22): Your well wishers will take care of what you are unable to complete at work. Those indulging in speculation or real estate are likely to hit it rich. Someone who had been rude to you in the past is likely to make amends. Your help to someone ailing will come as a boon for him or her. You may be in for a pleasant surprise on the social front. Going out with friends on an excursion is on the cards for some. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some.

Love Focus: Excitement threatens to go out of your love life, if you don't do something urgently.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Domestic responsibilities can infringe on your personal time. A youngster needs your sympathetic ear. You will get ample opportunity to establish yourself on the academic front. You may be called upon to do something important on the professional front today. Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. You may need to adjust to a new incumbent in office without spoiling relationship.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to strengthen current relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those brought up in a conservative environment may be tempted to taste the forbidden fruit in the showbiz world! Time is not to think of the lost opportunities for making money, time is to do something about it now. Keep in touch with someone important, if you want your work to get completed. Someone is likely to compliment you on your looks and the way you conduct yourself. The arrival of a guest can disturb your set daily routine.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavour seems certain to bear fruit, so be prepared to enter an exciting phase of life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Professionally, it will be a completely satisfying day. You can set your eyes on someone you feel attracted to. Compliments and best wishes can come pouring in for some. This is a monetarily auspicious day. Much more effort is required on the academic front, than you are putting in at present. Today, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion. Family will support you in all your endeavours.

Love Focus: Someone introduced to you on the social front can become your love interest, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone may invite you to travel along on a long journey. Atmosphere of peace and tranquility prevails on the domestic front. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. This seems to be a hectic time for you, when you may have too many things on your hands. You may be preparing for something important at present, so give it your best. Some of you are likely to reminisce the fun days of the past with someone of your generation. A misunderstanding can cause embarrassment at work.

Love Focus: This is a favourable day for you, when love and praise will be showered upon you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone is likely to win you over by his or her innocence. Despite your shortcomings, family remains nice to you. Take the cue from someone who has been there and done that, if you want to fare better than others. Someone may take undue advantage of your kind nature. You don’t need to share personal information with those who simply serve you. You may not be able to achieve much today on the work front due to travelling or meetings.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to tug your heartstrings and make you go head over heels!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This seems to be the best time for investing in your pet project. Those heading for a vacation are poised to enjoy every moment of it! Your habit of completing everything to the best of your ability is likely to come to the notice of those who matter. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather lately. Your financial position is set to improve by leaps and bounds. A pat on the back at work cannot be ruled out for some. Save money by cutting corners wherever possible.

Love Focus: You will enjoy interacting with someone you love on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will be able to earn well, as new avenues open up. You are likely to remain fit and healthy. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Your wait for something important is all but over, so expect things to look up. You will be able to take the right decisions regarding certain personal issues facing you. A senior at work may advise you on something important, so be all ears. Your helpful attitude on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and chances of a cosy two-some, with candle light dinner thrown in, cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family youngster is likely to take long strides on the academic front and make you proud. Those undertaking a long journey are likely to find someone interesting. There is a chance of meeting someone from your school or college days. Your plans for earning extra income from a side business will see the light of the day. Catering to spouse’s mood today will help keep domestic harmony intact. You may be invited to showcase your skills in a professional gathering.

Love Focus: Lack of trust threatens to create differences with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

