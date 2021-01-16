Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Your helpful nature will be greatly appreciated on the social front. Health remains good.

Love Focus: A romantic outing with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards. Make conscious efforts to like someone you dislike on the social front, as it will be in your favour. Family life will prove immensely fulfilling, as mutual bonds strengthen. Your financial state remains satisfactory. Those in the creative field can have a tough time in roping in clients. Things look rosy on the academic front, as your efforts get recognized. You are likely to take all the right steps to keep perfect health.

Love Focus: You may find your interest waning on the romantic front due to certain things on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You may become envious regarding someone’s new possession. Put in efforts to remain fit. Spending the day just lazing around is indicated for some. A quiet day with family is indicated today. Certain issues may need to be handled with care on the professional front. Luring customers with better bargains may become a daunting task for some retailers. Investing money on sheer guesswork can make you lose money, so do not indulge in it.

Love Focus: Love life will be rekindled with partner’s cooperation.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your helping hand to someone on the social front is likely to win you many brownie points. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers or those dealing in gold. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Your initiative for changes at workplace may not have many takers. Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to take a breather to plan the right approach on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A profitable time is foreseen for those in tourism and hospitality sectors. Reaching peak physical fitness will not be a problem for you, as you keep up your workout routine. Going with your peer group on an excursion is possible and promises lots of fun. Meeting and spending time with old friends are indicated. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition.

Love Focus: Your interest in someone you secretly desire may be reawakened by his or her sheer proximity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A property transaction is likely to fetch you good profits. Some of you may be in the process of cooling off after a hectic phase of activity. Some of you will succeed in stabilising your income. Handling deadlines will not be a problem for you, as you remain focussed. Peace and tranquility prevailing at home are likely to soothe your nerves.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible and that too on a journey, so make plans for an outing alone!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Taking a walk-in fresh air may not be enough to keep you physically fit. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. A fascinating hobby or activity can catch your imagination. You will be able to earn well by seizing opportunities that come your way. At work, you will have your way and revive the projects that had been shelved for long. Visiting friends and relatives cannot be ruled out for some. Let the weather dictate your long journey by road.

Love Focus: Love life remains stagnant because of lover's lackadaisical attitude towards things romantic!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will need to continue your efforts on the academic front. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. Stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation. Someone close to you may help you out in a tight situation and save you a lot of hassle. A diet plan suits your system well. Things at work run along smoothly and give you ample time to do your own thing. Those connected with the media may be tasked with something important.

Love Focus: Fight over a trivial issue can spoil a romantic outing.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Someone close to you may help you out in a tight situation and save you a lot of hassle. Your methodical approach is likely to save you from last minute rush in an important project. Success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams. An exciting time is foreseen driving around the countryside with someone you like.

Love Focus: The initiative of those seeking love is likely to bear fruit, but they will need to keep at it.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patience. Your current profession is likely to give you immense satisfaction and make you move ahead with confidence. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable. Your efforts will bring peace and harmony on the domestic front. The retired are assured of a peaceful time and a chance to do their own thing. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness.

Love Focus: You will succeed in your attempts to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may feel reluctant to join a group of health nuts and miss out on a chance to get back in shape. Tendency to drive rashly needs to be curbed. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Your friends' circle is set to expand as you spread your wings. Professionals looking for a job switch can expect to get a good break, even in these trying times! Serenity and tranquillity prevails on the domestic front. Take good advice before parking your money somewhere, as promised returns may not materialise

Love Focus: Your intentions can be misinterpreted by lover and put off an enjoyable time together.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. Financial situation remains satisfactory. You have some great traits that make you stand above the rest. Your creative side craves expression, so find time to do something about it. Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. A different mode may be adopted for commuting to workplace by some.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as you are able to devote more time to lover now.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

