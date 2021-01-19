Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries: Your commitment to exercise and balanced diet will take you one step closer to your fitness goals. It is a very auspicious time to invest in conservative schemes. Subordinates will lend a helping hand in completing difficult task on professional front. You may have to travel at a short notice. Those looking for suitable accommodation may get lucky in their search. Involvement in a social event brings recognition.

Love Focus: Romantic initiatives are likely to being positive results as partner reciprocates your feelings.

Lucky colour: cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus: Those looking to up their fitness game will find a likeminded group. Cross check all new investment schemes coming your way today. Hard work and dedication are likely to bring laurels on professional front. You will find parents and family supportive for your career plans. Those planning a budget vacation are likely to find a very good deal. Avoid revealing family secrets to casual acquaintances.

Love Focus: Avoid taking unilateral decisions on romantic front to save the bond.

Lucky colour: cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini: Follow dietary restrictions to maintain good health. Seek expert advice to invest money wisely. Subordinates will be supportive of new plans and ventures. Avoid ignoring domestic disputes and solve them on priority to maintain harmony at home. Investing in real estate is likely to attract good returns. Political and social reputation is likely to increase.

Love Focus: Avoid saying things in anger as you may not be able to do the damage control at a later date.

Lucky colour: Light red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer: New exercise regime will bring desired results on health front. Good day to invest in short term schemes as they bring handsome gains. It is time to implement new plans and ventures on professional front. Issues with a sibling may have to be dealt tactfully. A trip with friends will turn out to be enjoyable and memorable. Be sure to check the paperwork before finalising property.

Love Focus: Efforts to take romance to new heights are likely to succeed today.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo: Professionals involved in PR and sales will have a very profitable day. Matrimonial alliance for a younger sibling may get finalised. Minor ailments may trouble you but home cures will benefit. Avoid investing in long term schemes in haste. Travelling alone may have its share of problems so take a friend along. Commercial property will be a beneficial option for long term investments.

Love Focus: Avoid raising controversial issues on the romantic front, as it will create void in the relationship.

Lucky colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra: Those suffering from chronic illness will make remarkable recovery with yoga and meditation. You don’t find it difficult to achieve financial stability. Professionals engaged in engineering and accounting are likely to be rewarded handsomely for their efforts. Avoid saying things that may hurt someone’s sentiments. Unusual expenditure while travelling is foreseen. Avoid being lured away by someone on the property front. You are likely to grow spiritually.

Love Focus: A promising day to confess feelings to the person you love secretly.

Lucky colour: Dark blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Scorpio: ‘A healthy mind always resides in a healthy body’ is going to be your mantra today. Timely loan would enable to expand business. The efforts of people aspiring to join interior designing course are likely to be handsomely rewarded. Some things may have to be addressed on a priority on the family front. Pack your bags as a happy fun filled holiday is on cards. If you want to invest in property then go in for a residential one. You may get invitation to a happening party or event.

Love Focus: A deep conversation would help you to strengthen the romantic relationship.

Lucky colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7,10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius: Sound health would enable you to participate in sports. Improvement in financial position would help you to clear outstanding debts. Self-confidence would immensely help in achieving good results on professional front. Evening enjoyed with family and close friends bring immense pleasure. A trip that stimulates mind and body and gives opportunity for work is on cards for some. Those looking to rent out their property may find good tenants. You will be popular amongst your friend circle.

Love Focus: You need to be cautious while proposing because fickle nature could create problems in romance.

Lucky colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,12,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn: There is no need to worry about health today. You need to be careful while handling big financial transactions. Make sure to utilise spare time enhancing technical skills. Take family into confidence about future goals to put their mind at ease. Dream of travelling abroad may come true for some. Those looking to buy a property can opt for it today. Other changes in circumstances will bring out the best in you.

Love Focus: A very little chance to escape from Cupid’s arrows as stars are poised favourably.

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius: You would not have to worry about the financial front today. Avoid taking things casually on the professional front. Health starts improving making you more energetic and motivated. Thrilling experiences are coming way as your trip is likely to be full of excitement. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral home seems possible. Some events on the social front are likely to bring you into limelight. Workout would be of utmost importance.

Love Focus: Time to develop mutual trust and faith in romantic partner to make the relationship strong.

Lucky colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces: Health is likely to improve remarkably on sharing happiness with others. Past investment would start bringing good returns. On professional front you will be perfect in whatever you do. Support from family members would help in reducing mental pressure. A good time to make your vacation dream come true. Guidance from someone on the property front is likely to save you from making a mistake. Your creativity is likely to bag appreciation today.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to show love interest in you.

Lucky colour: Light red

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

