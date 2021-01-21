Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Medical and engineering professionals may have a lot of work on their hands today and may need to work late. A business partnership promises to take you out of financial doldrums. There is no point in wallowing in self pity for something slipping through your fingers, so start all over again. Those studying for exams may find their focus wavering. Health remains satisfactory. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market.

Love Focus: You may get a bit disillusioned in a present relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your performance on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Buying a luxury item is indicated for some. You can be counted upon to ferry close relations around, so get set for an enjoyable time. Eating right is your key to retaining good health, so don't slip up on it. Situation on the financial front may not be totally solid, so conserve money. Getting praised at workplace will give your morale a solid boost. You will be in the mood to look up your dear ones living afar.

Love Focus: If you like someone, go ahead and express yourself, the day seems favourable for a spot of romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow





*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those in business will be able to increase their net earnings. Those feeling under the weather will find a distinct improvement in their health. New employees can go through a tough time in learning the ropes. You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by becoming proactive. A ticket for a journey may remain unconfirmed and give you a rough time. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Some social responsibility is likely to be thrust upon you, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Words of praise from someone you admire will make you feel good from inside for the rest of the day.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green





*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Something you are involved in will be wholeheartedly supported by family, who are likely to become your pillar of strength. Peace and serenity pervade the home front and help you rest and rejuvenate. Things at work appear to be in your complete control. Health remains excellent. Expect a lucky break on the career front to sweep you off your feet! Your unwavering focus will help you achieve your aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don't let your frustrations turn to anger while spending time with someone close.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet





*Leo (July 23-August 23): A good morale booster will work wonders for those appearing for a tough competition on the academic front. Deskbound may take an initiative to shake a leg and come back in shape. Getting influenced to do something undesirable is possible. Getting on the wrong side of a senior is possible today, but you will manage the situation well. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. You may take time off from the dull routine at work.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock, but spending time with lover will be most fulfilling!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Travel bug may bite and take you to someplace exotic with your near and dear ones in tow. After a turbulent phase, peace reigns on the domestic front. You may get ignored on the social front and feel upset about it. Your line of interest may not give you the kind of returns you expect. Things threaten to get out of control at work. Meeting someone you have not met in years is possible.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone may give a good tip regarding investments. The professional front seems quite rosy as you score over your competitors. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good wishes and blessings of well wishers will help you in achieving what you have set out for. Those in tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement. Someone may be working against your interests on the social front and can undermine your reputation, so remain guarded.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory as lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will succeed in preempting difficulties, before they become insurmountable. Your health consciousness will pay rich dividends on the health front. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front. Owning a house is indicated for some. You will find yourself up to a difficult task on the professional front and complete it to the satisfaction of all. Fears about your financial condition will be unfounded, as previous investments start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. A distant relation may create a misunderstanding amongst the family members. Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. At times ambition can get the better of you, which may prove a bane rather than a boon. Students may face difficulties in preparation of something important without external help. Some of you may face the music for neglecting an important task.

Love Focus: Love may knock at the door for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A good break or a much-coveted promotion is on the cards for those working for multinational companies. Your pet project may be delegated to you on the academic front. You will manage a change of scene to unwind. Your helpful nature is likely to be well rewarded on the social front. Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. Your single-minded devotion to task will see it to completion in record time.

Love Focus: You can get cross with lover for not keeping a promise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Financially, you will be in a strong position and may even add more to your wealth. Experimenting with different diet foods and fads will be in your favour. Tranquility on the domestic front is assured for those needing to let their hair down. Someone at work may oblige you by extending a helping hand. Property owned by you will begin to give good returns. Organising a family function or getting invited to one is on the cards for some and promises to be fun.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and can even extend a hand of friendship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green





