Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Physically you will remain okay, but mentally you may remain a bit occupied. You will need to be judicious in playing the stocks. You may have to keep an eye on a colleague, who is up to no good. Family members may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. Travelling to a distant destination may be fatiguing. A little support may see you through on the academic front, but garnering that support may not be easy. Read Aries Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don’t take any chances with your health today. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. There is much to be done, but you may find it difficult to get started! Those forced to live away can find it difficult to join the family. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. A sense of satisfaction is likely to be achieved as you start faring well on the academic front. Read Taurus Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Rough seas are likely to be encountered on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. There is no need to be impulsive in a matter that is not urgent. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Read Gemini Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Some appeasing may be required to make the romantic relationship strong.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. Efforts will be required at work to achieve your objective. An errant family member will need to be dealt with diplomatically. You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. This is a good day to buy property.

Read Cancer Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with a lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, so focus on dietary control too. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. You will manage to avoid an obvious pitfall by giving heed to the advice of a workplace senior. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long.

Read Leo Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will be quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour:White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon. Youngsters can organize a do-at-home and make the domestic front lively. You can feel hurt at not being invited for a drive-by someone close. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Read Virgo Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Don’t get too possessive in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to opt for healthy foods. Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Read Libra Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Failing health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle. An unexpected expenditure can badly rock your financial boat. You may be included in an ongoing project at work. Family’s support will come when you need it the most. A short journey will be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Read Scorpio Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. A good break on the job front is expected. The home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Read Sagittarius Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Bliss is assured for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. You may need to conserve money. You will manage to train your mind to remain unruffled in trying conditions. A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Good day for disposing of property. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Read Capricorn Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to shower his or her affections.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Choosing the right course on the health front is important. A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. You will need to anticipate a rival’s move to remain unscathed. Some of you can get worried about marriage of an eligible child or sibling. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Read Aquarius Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Distance may dull romance, so take regular breaks to meet lover for keeping your love life rejuvenated.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Take adequate rest for rejuvenation. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to. A workplace rivalry may rear its ugly head today, so remain cautious. You can find a grouchy family elder in a lighter mood today. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. Some of you can feel tempted to skip an important event and pay for it! Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Read Pisces Horoscope Today, Jan 22, 2024

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue