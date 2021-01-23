Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to buttress your bank account. A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. You are likely to nurse a family elder to health. Difference of opinion on the home front with a family member is foreseen. Your helpful attitude will be much appreciated by others in a journey. A property issue can take an ugly turn, but don’t let it go the legal way. An achievement on the academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible as the one you admire grows warm towards you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A comfortable situation prevails on the financial front. This is a great day for you when you finally get your way. Good advice on health will lead you to perfect fitness. A tacit understanding with others will smooth things out on the family front. Those on a vacation are likely to enjoy the new place to the hilt. A construction or renovation at home is likely to upset your daily routine. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear as you come into big money. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. You are likely to regain your physical fitness by focussing on regular exercises. Someone in the family is likely to give support to your endeavours on the home front. A trip may take some to a place where they have spent their childhood. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen. Favourable outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may suffer due to your busy schedule.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. Efforts put on the professional front are likely to get you noticed by those who matter. Regulating your diet and shaking a leg will have positive fallout on health. Meeting friends and relations is on the cards, so get set for an enjoyable time! You may get an opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. You can turn your attention to something new on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may be gullible enough to succumb to false promises on the romantic front and suffer.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Profit sharing in a business venture will leave you better off on the financial front. You will need to be in the forefront of things to ensure success. Keeping up your daily schedule will help you in remaining in the best of health. At home, you will be able to put across your ideas for changes most convincingly and win the approval of others. Meet someone influential, even if you have to travel a long distance, as he or she can turn your luck. Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some. You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples may think on the lines of a second honeymoon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos. Financially, you are likely to remain in a most comfortable situation. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in something that you had been entrusted with on the professional front. Family ties are likely to become strong as you go out of your way to help a relation in trouble. If you are travelling by air, you will not encounter any delays or glitches. Sudden rise in profits is indicated for those dealing in real estate and those in retail business. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: Love life takes a turn for the better as you feel much open with partner, than before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you may find yourself more secure now, than before. You may need a good reason for complaining, as you may not be believed. Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. Your feelings and emotions will be catered to by others on the home front. A change of scene may motivate some to visit the countryside. Gains are foreseen for property owners in the real estate market. Stars seem favorable on the academic front and promise much success.

Love Focus: Romance may be taken to the next level, as mutual liking proliferates.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, you will manage to increase your earning by investing wisely. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition. Health-wise, you will steadily progress towards fitness. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. Those on a vacation are likely to enjoy the new place to the hilt. Something concrete gets done in a property matter. Luck favors you on the academic front, especially where admissions are concerned.

Love Focus: Busy schedule can take a toll on your romantic life, so get down to set things right!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Meeting targets and going beyond may make you a strong contender for winning extra incentives at work. Health problems dogging some are likely to disappear soon. Wasteful expenditure can make you tight on the financial front. Your word will be taken as gospel truth by someone in the family. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. You are likely to get an offer on the property front that you just cannot refuse. Steely determination will propel you to success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms and may find you on cloud nine.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Taking things lightly at work may get you into the bad books of seniors. Someone’s advice to achieve perfect fitness will come in handy. Someone eligible in the family can get a marriage proposal. Planning a break is on the cards just to be away from the dull routine. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Your academic efforts will prove satisfactory, but you will need to maintain the tempo. A social gathering will have you as its centre of attraction!

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financially, you remain on a strong wicket and discover some more avenues of earning. You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. Guests are likely to brighten the domestic environment. Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money. Efforts on the academic front bring positive results.

Love Focus: Romantic life is likely to be more happening, than before, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): The day turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts. Wealth comes to some by way of inheritance. A lifestyle disease can play up, if you are not regular in taking medication. Religious minded may conduct some religious rites at home. Those looking for excitement may plan something by road. Handsome monetary returns in a property deal are likely to come as a pleasant surprise for some. Your friendly and helpful nature will help expand your social circle.

Love Focus: Your views on an issue may not be in consonance with those of spouse and can create problems.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

