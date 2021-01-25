Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. Some of you are likely to become health conscious. Being always available for the needy within the family is likely to prop up your social image. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Good performance on the academic front will win the day for you. Your talents are likely to be realised on the academic front.

Love Focus: There will be much excitement as romance transforms into matrimony.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your dream of acquiring wealth may begin to take shape now. You are likely to remain in a confused state of mind today, due to indecisiveness of a senior. You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercises. Family life will appear a bed of roses as closeness with spouse increases. Chances for an overseas trip materialising cannot be ruled out. Time is favourable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns. Encouragement on the academic front may spur you to do better in current projects.

Love Focus: A journey may liven up your romantic life, as you meet someone who sweeps you off your feet!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Wise investments will help keep you financially secure. You may steer yourself in a favourable position on the professional front. Desire for good physique may motivate some to join a gym or start an exercise regimen. Family will become top priority for you today and you may plan something special for all. Those travelling should not carry excess cash as chances of theft cannot be ruled out. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues.

Love Focus: A chance for singles to mingle may materialise on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A boost in earning is foreseen for some. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments You may continue something that is proving good for your health. Someone’s helping hand on the domestic front will be most welcome and ease your burden. A packaged tour may not deliver all that was promised. House owners may decide to rent out their premises for good returns. Coming back into the good books of a teacher on the academic front may prove a big relief!

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to remain your charming best!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be in a position to demand a big pay packet and boost your financial strength. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. A new diet being tried may give mixed results on the health front. Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. A trip will enable you to meet people you have not met for long. Some of you may spend the day looking up suitable property. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect the romantic front to get exciting!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Wise investments promise to keep your coffers brimming. Avoid panicking on the work front if things do not go as planned. Collect your thoughts and start again. Some of you may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit. You are likely to have your way on the family front. Travel is foretold for those out on a survey. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Excellent performance is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Excellent returns from previous investments will keep your coffers brimming. Expect a favorable turn of events on the professional front. You will be totally geared up for a family member who needs medical attention. You are likely to go out of your way to spend some time with a family elder. Travel is likely to bring better opportunities. Grab the opportunity that comes your way with both hands on the property front. A senior is likely to favor you on the academic front and offer you all the help.

Love Focus: Difference of opinion on the relationship front needs to be handled very carefully.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. Recovery will only be a matter of time. Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. Going by the advice of family elders will be the right course. Those travelling abroad will find things favorable. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. You will be meticulous on the academic front and win praise from those who matter.

Love Focus: Romance may rear its ‘pretty’ head at a least likely place and take you by surprise!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Money comes from unexpected sources and helps you in going ahead with a much-awaited purchase or a plan. Slow and steady wins the race and you are on the winning path! Meditation and yoga will come in handy to counter stress, but you will have to be regular. Doing up the house will be on the agenda of homemakers. Those driving interstate are likely to make good time. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price. Additional qualifications on the academic front may prove a boon in getting a desired position on the job front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and romancing couples will find the day especially fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Colour: Green

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Money you had been waiting for is finally released. This is the day when you need to catch up on things at work. You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health. Friends and relations may keep the home front abuzz. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out of town trip. Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon. Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious.

Love Focus: Someone may sway you on the romantic front by making false promises.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Profits are likely to accrue through good investments. Your good nature and mild manners are likely to win people over. Becoming body conscious is likely to do oodles of good to your image. You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. An excursion with fellow students cannot be ruled out for some youngsters. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Improvement in academic performance will be of immediate concern. Owning a house or a flat is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to discover the romantic side of partner today and savour the experience!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You remain energetic by leading a disciplined life. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. A side business, you are so hopeful of, may stall and can undermine expected financial returns. An initiative taken by you on the professional front may not be approved by higher ups and may put you in difficulties. Those using the road must remain cautious today as stars don’t seem favor. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today and do something about it too!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter