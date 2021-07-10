Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may resent somebody dictating you on the home front, but it will be only for your own good. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. A legal case settles in your favor. Something promising is likely to happen on the social front that will bring excitement into your life.

An active lifestyle promises to keep you in good health. Receiving a delayed payment is indicated. Gains in the real estate market may become a reality soon.

Love Focus: Don't make extensive plans with lover, as time is at a premium for you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An entertaining evening is foreseen on the domestic front with friends and relatives. Shifting to a better accommodation is possible. This is a good day for negotiations as you are likely to meet with success. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. Those new to playing the stocks will learn the ropes soon. Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation.

Love Focus: A satisfying romantic life is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can find yourself in high spirits as things move smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. Peace reigns on the domestic front. Those in government service are likely to be granted leave for vacation. A property deal may get finalized. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Financially the day will prove quite favourable as good earnings are indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions will be fully reciprocated by the one you admire, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. Keep distance from people you don’t particularly like. This will prevent negative thoughts from entering your mind and causing distress.

Success will not be far off for those focusing on earning money. You will get the chance to do the things your way on the work front without interference from the seniors today.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market may not find what they are looking for.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You may encounter some challenges for raising a loan to purchase a vehicle. Changes that you are trying to bring in your life promise far-reaching positive consequences. Profits accrue in a business venture and keep you in a financially healthy state. You can find yourself in high spirits as things move smoothly, both on personal and professional fronts. Enjoying the company of your loved ones is on the cards on the family front. A short vacation is on the cards.

Love Focus: Lover may hold an old argument in mind and may try to vent out unsaid things; take care!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Property may come to some through inheritance. Your compassionate nature is likely to earn you a lot of goodwill at work. Family may not appear supportive on an issue. You will succeed in revving up your social life by calling over your near and dear ones. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Love for new places may pull you out from your routine and set you off on a vacation. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You remain focused on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. Those travelling long distance by road can expect a comfortable time. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one.

This is a pleasant day indeed that promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Getting shortchanged in buying something expensive cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You will feel much loved and cared for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your home can be the hub of social gatherings and keep you happily engaged. Despite a hectic schedule, you will manage to keep up the tempo of physical workouts. Financially, you will find your condition improving. You will need to be upfront with someone who is blatantly trying to overshadow you on the professional front. Focusing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Those planning a vacation find the journey comfortable. Possession of a property may be given to some.

Love Focus: An exciting time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A helping hand can be expected from a well-wisher out to ensure that things work in your favor. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. Some businesspersons may find their cash flow become a trickle on the financial front. Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love.

You will manage to impress people and go places! An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may not share your enthusiasm, so create it.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Extra work may come to you on the professional front. Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of those close to you, so expect a great time with your near and dear ones today. An exciting trip may end in a whimper, but the change will be most welcome. Taking possession of property is indicated for some. Your initiative in organizing something on the social front will be highly appreciated by your near and dear ones. Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. Money comes from an unexpected source to finance something important.

Love Focus: Suitable mate for the eligible is likely to get finalized.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Home environment will be tranquil and allow you to do your own thing. Stars appear favorable for travel, so plan an outing. A property booked by you may come into your possession late. You can make someone feel important even at your expense. You will find the day to your liking, as whatever you do will turn right for you! Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world. Good money is likely to be made by those in export-import business.

Love Focus: Chance of a friendship turning into romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those separated may yearn to join the family. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A good bargain on the property front may come your way. Interest and eagerness will be most palpable in both in your speech and actions. A new health product may benefit those trying to come back in shape. Something you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough.

Love Focus: A chance for singles to mingle may materialize on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

