All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 12, 2023 (File Photo)

You are likely to regain financial stability. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Things are set to become better for you on the professional front. You can be surrounded by your dear ones today. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. Good time management may become your strong point in an exam.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to pay up a mortgage. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Your contributions on the work front are likely to be acknowledged by those who matter. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front. A good time is foreseen in the company of those you like.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial front is likely to be set in order by taking professional advice. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An exercise buddy can be a blessing in disguise for some. Your diligence and hard work on the professional front are likely to pay. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. Time to enjoy the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. Spiritual thoughts and a desire for mental peace may motivate you to plan a pilgrimage. A property deal is likely to get finalised. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find the luster wearing off in your relationship, if you don’t sit up and take notice.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you are likely to donate for a good cause. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Professionals will be able to establish themselves firmly and increase their clientele. Plans for a family outing may be given final shape. Plans may be afoot for a short out of town journey to attend a function. A property is likely to be acquired by some. Preparing for an exam or competition will come along smoothly, as you remain steady.

Love Focus: You can become someone’s envy on the romantic front, but you certainly won’t mind!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Earning will remain steady to make the financial front strong. This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Day augurs well for those on a business trip. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. Going on a short vacation is possible. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny. Efforts put in by you on the home front will not go wasted.

Love Focus: You will need to smooth some kinks appearing on the romantic front to lead a happy love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you will manage to earn good money from a side business. Taking up jogging or walks is a step in the right direction. Working women will be able to balance work and home without much difficulty. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Middlemen will be able to earn a good amount. Those facing problems on the health front can expect improvement in their condition. You will succeed in sidestepping a task that has been thrust upon you at work. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. A journey may take more time than what you had anticipated. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial worries become a thing of the past as you come into big money. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You will manage to make your work sphere conducive by applying your mind to it. Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love. Steps to acquire property may be underway.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A property is likely to come under your name. Eating right will keep all your bodily systems on the go. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. Family will bestow its love on you, as you continue to excel in your field. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Students will find the day favourable.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to go for an outing with lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. A good chance comes to you out of the blue at work, so make the most of it. Some of you are likely to join a group to resolve difficulties on the academic front. Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. A lot of places of tourist attraction may be visited by those out on a vacation. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in saving money from daily expenses. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing hundred percent fit. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. Support of family will encourage you to inch closer to your objective on the professional front. Your love and care are likely to nurse a family member back to health. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to lead the way today on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Red

