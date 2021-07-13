Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Not being able to have your way on the domestic front is likely to frustrate you. Some of you may travel out of town for health reasons and benefit from it. Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price. You will feel much more financially secure than before. An excellent day is foreseen both on the personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: A friendship is showing all signs of turning into full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone is likely to guide you on the domestic front. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. A break from routine in the form of a vacation is possible for some. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. You may find a distinct improvement on the monetary front. Victory of sorts is imminent on the work front and will help boost your morale. An old ailment may play up, making you irritable once again.

Love Focus: A disappointment on the romantic front is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. Chance of laying your hands on a premium piece of property cannot be ruled out. You are likely to keep things progressing satisfactorily on the academic front. Financially, you will feel much more secure than before. Your involvement will be a positive contribution to an ongoing project on the professional front. An ailment that had been dogging you is likely to disappear.

Love Focus: A steady romantic life may result in a long-term affair.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. An overseas journey is on the cards, so expect something new and exciting. Some favourable development on the academic front may be expected by some. Those in real estate business are likely to strike it rich.

Arrears or increments can be expected by some. You may be embroiled in too many things at work and may find it difficult to cope. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

There will be few takers of the property being offered by you. Arranging the house for a party or function can keep some happily engaged. You are likely to give a boost to your performance on the academic front by managing your time well. You will manage to maintain the pace of work and increase your earnings. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps. You may have to make special efforts for someone at work.

Love Focus: You are likely to plan out an outing with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Lack of confidence may make new drivers jittery on the road. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. You have set lofty ideals for yourself on the professional front. Some good investment opportunities come your way. Those unwell may show speedy recovery. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated.

Love Focus: This is a lucky day for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those ailing are likely to start feeling better. Chance for a vacation may materialize for some. Your plans to acquire an asset may need to be reviewed. A sporting event you are participating in may keep you engrossed.

Salary increase may become a reality for some. Your presentation on the professional front is likely to bag a lucrative deal. Disappointments can be faced on the home front by some.

Love Focus: Your initiative will add zest to your love life.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. Driving down for a short vacation will be fun. Facelift and painting of house may be planned, but keep the budget in mind. Total satisfaction is guaranteed in something that you are pursuing on the academic front.

Good returns from investments are foreseen. Help on the professional or academic front will be forthcoming. Your efforts on the health front will lead you to total fitness.

Love Focus: Chances of disappointment in romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front. An interesting travelling companion will make a monotonous journey, exciting. A real estate transaction may turn out bad, if you are not thorough enough. Financially, you will be able to steady yourself. A proposal that is being offered to you needs scrutiny, so don’t be in any hurry to respond. Health front will remain favourable, as you focus on fitness.

Love Focus: Someone who loves you has a pleasant surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone close can contribute towards your upkeep. Much travelling is in store and promises to be enjoyable. Take time to set your house in order. Academic success is much foretold. Past savings are likely to be enhanced. Something you have been eagerly waiting for is likely to happen on the professional front. Health improves as you bring more discipline into your life.

Love Focus: A platonic relationship is showing all signs of turning romantic.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Much fun is in store for those planning a short break. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Good showing on the academic front will help you impress those who matter. Progress of work on the professional front will be to your satisfaction. This is not the best time to invest in a scheme that seems lucrative. Health remains good through your own efforts. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members.

Love Focus: This is a good time to express your feelings for someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family is likely to go out of its way to ensure your comfort. Plans for travel may be shot down by others. Property and wealth can come by way of inheritance for some. A scholarship or monetary compensation can be expected by some on the academic front. There is a good chance of making money on the side. Recognition is in store for some on the professional front. Concerted efforts on the health front will find you totally fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A perfect day for outing with lover is foreseen, so book a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

