Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Seeing new locations and meeting new people is indicated. There is someone waiting for you in the wings at work on whom you can totally rely, so chill.

You may feel full of energy today, but don’t get overstrained in your excitement. Frustration over something at home can lead to irritation. Someone may try to take advantage of your kind nature, so remain wary.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of romance knocking at your door, so put your best foot forward.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You can be ticked off for your extravagant ways. You will get to hear some juicy gossip, but keep it to yourself. You may feel spiritually inclined and take steps to expel negative vibrations. You will be on the right lines, as far as making a choice is concerned. Going on a vacation with family will prove immensely exciting. Neglecting professional or academic front may prove most unfavourable.

Love Focus: Expect to have fun today on the romantic front, as you pull all stops!

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Completing a challenging task successfully will add to your professional reputation. Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. You may show the right path to someone going wayward. You will be able to get the better of someone you dislike on the social front. An opportunity to meet your near and dear ones may present itself today. You are likely to reorganise yourself at work.

Love Focus: Expect total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Money will pose no problems despite your splurging! You will be able to convince the family on your ideas and get full support. A break in your busy schedule will be most welcome. You may be given an additional responsibility at work on the basis of your capability. Someone who is close to you may seek your support. Those awaiting exam results can expect to do well.

Love Focus: Person you are in love with will offer you something you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love. Those driving should remain vigilant, as stars don’t seem favourable. Shifting to a new location will come as a pleasant change. You may try to find problems with your health, where there are none! You may try to find problems with your health, where there are none! You may try to find problems with your health, where there are none!

Love Focus: Your impulsive nature and explosive temper is likely to get you on the wrong side of spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Health initiatives taken by you promise to keep you fit and energetic. Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. You are likely to enjoy a short trip to someplace out of town. Those planning to buy a house must sort out all the legalities, before signing the dotted line. Financially, there is every likelihood of gains accruing from some investments done in the past. Things hanging fire for some time at work will show some progress.

Love Focus: Someone you are no more in love with may have to be shown the door.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A home remedy is likely to benefit those feeling under the weather. Some turbulence cannot be ruled out on the family front, especially in a joint family. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Be aware of legal complications in a real estate deal. A new venture turns profitable and will have the cash registers ringing in no time. Things look promising for those who feel a need for change from the present job.

Love Focus: Your first brush with love may leave you all goosepimply!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A sightseeing tour may be organized by your institute or organization. You may think of buying a major household item. An important opportunity promises to be yours soon, as you are able to play your cards well on the academic front.

Chance of getting good returns on invested money seems bright. You will be afforded a chance to climb up the corporate ladder on the professional front. Eating right and exercising regularly will become your key to good health. Someone in the family may require your support.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will manage to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. You may pick up an interesting hobby. Whatever you do today will not be up to your superior’s standards today! This is the time to go all out for something you want desperately to achieve. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. Shopping for exotic things will be fun. You will enjoy spending time with loved ones.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Finding a superior in good mood can encourage you to project your request. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. A chance to accompany someone on a journey is possible. You may have to keep someone at an arm’s length, if you want to retain your peace of mind. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well.

Love Focus: You will win over lover by your gift of the gab.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Professional guidance may be required in completing a project. Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. You manage to motivate yourself for workouts and keep fit. Blowing your own trumpet gets you nowhere on the professional front, so play it cool. Spending on friends will may get your wallet lighter, so don’t overdo it.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will be much more at peace with each other now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Horizon on the academic front brightens. Keeping yourself aloof from things that are not your concern will help in focussing on more important things.

You can expect to have a nice time in the company of friends today. A professionally satisfying day is foreseen, when you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully. Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

