Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Loan that had been eluding you will only come through your persistence. A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the government service. Those suffering from depressing thoughts are likely to bring positivity into their lives. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: An encounter with someone from the opposite camp may raise the hopes for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Constant interruptions are likely to prevent you from having a relaxing time at home. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. You may face difficulties by not adopting a systematic approach to problem solving at work. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Your performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Making all the right moves on the professional front may get your career graph soaring. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to bring some great opportunities. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A loan you had applied for may get delayed. You will be able to give a push to a project hanging for long on the professional front. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Be careful on the fitness front, as chances of overstraining cannot be ruled out. Starting something new on the professional or business front bodes well for you. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: Things may not look hunky dory on the romantic front, as lover may rake up past issues.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Marketing personnel may need to be extra alert to cash on the available opportunities. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Good handling of a situation on the domestic front may ward off ugly scenes. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Argument with superiors threatens to bring you into his or her bad books. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Your attempts to reserve a place in the heart of the one you desire may start appearing promising.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

