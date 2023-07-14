Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 14, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keep a check on diet and shun junk food. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. A marriage proposal for the election in the family can be received. A business trip will prove a godsend as you manage to bag a lucrative deal. A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. House owners will succeed in earning good rent from their property. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favorable situation.

Love Focus: With initial attraction ebbing, your romantic relationship can be on the rocks.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

No financial worries are foreseen as you remain judicious with money. Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. This is a good day to project a request to a senior on the professional front. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. An exciting trip may beckon some. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instill much confidence in students.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments will help to substantially fill up your empty coffers. You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher-ups at work. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: The lover will be loving and caring, as you get closer than ever before.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some good avenues are likely to be found to park your spare money. Chalk out a fitness program, if you want to come back in shape. Professionals are likely to consolidate their position and will become much sought after. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. The value of property owned by you is likely to escalate.

Love Focus: Good understanding with your partner will make for a pleasurable time together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money from various sources will contribute towards your financial stability. An elderly may take some more time for total recovery. Those learning something new on the work front will finally get the hang of it. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Keeping in touch with the achievers will be a step in the right direction on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to find solace in the company of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Slowly and steadily your financial front will become stronger. The health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. A chance to become part of a prestigious organization is on the horizon for some. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Time may appear to be fleeting when you are with lover, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your competence is likely to bring some lucrative opportunities. The elderly may take some more time for total recovery. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. A sightseeing tour may be organized with friends or relations. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. You will love to play host to someone who has always regarded you highly.

Love Focus: Love life of young couples is likely to improve through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may plan out a short break, just to bring some excitement into your life. Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

Love Focus: You can have a love-hate relationship with someone close.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Remaining in saving mode will help keep the bank balance in a happy state. Weight watchers will need to keep tight control over what they consume. Successfully crossing all hurdles in getting what you want at work is foretold. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Traveling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. Today, you must give a thought to property issues.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Health needs care, so turn your focus on yourself! A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor. You may remain much sought after on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone can express his or her love for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is an auspicious day to acquire property. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front. You will find good progress on the professional front. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. Good health today is no guarantee that it will remain that way tomorrow.

Love Focus: Lover can have a special surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your financial situation may make you feel a bit hemmed in, but things are set to improve. A new exercise regime will prove tiring and boring. An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue.

Love Focus: Meeting of the minds will enhance feelings for each other on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

