All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 15, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This is an excellent time to think out the ways to increase your income. You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for a long. New clientele and soaring reputation promise to give young professionals a new high. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Traveling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Academically, you won’t have much to worry about.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are certain to bear fruits.

Lucky Number : 2

Lucky Color : Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money will no more be elusive as you are about to experience a windfall. Some of you can take up a specific diet for some time as a change. You are good at what you do and results gained on the professional front will vouch for it! A celebration in the family is likely. An excursion will be a good idea today. You are likely to add to your assets. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to can pull at your heartstrings.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Color : Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you may find yourself quite favorably placed. Some ups and downs on the health front are foreseen. A family trip can be organized by some today. Traveling to a picnic spot with friends is possible and will be fun. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to get emotionally involved with someone you like.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Color : Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. An official trip materializes and opens the doors for newer opportunities. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Something special is likely to be planned on the romantic front.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to raise financial support for a new venture. You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favorable on the home front. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring but will achieve your objective. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Chances of winning someone’s heart cannot be ruled out for those seeking love.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Color : Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially, you will be able to retain a satisfactory position. Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. You are likely to hit it off with a new work colleague. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon, so brace yourself for a passion-filled evening!

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Color : Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. Some of you will get the opportunity to enhance your workplace skills. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: You can fall head over heels in love with someone you find to be a perfect mate.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Color : Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A windfall is foreseen for those in business. More interest is required on the health front. You will be able to iron out all the kinks on the professional front. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel.

Love Focus: Chances of finding a soul mate look bright for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Judicious spending will keep the financial front stable. You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. A pat on the back for a job well done can be expected by those new to the job. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Those in a turbulent marital relationship will find ways to remove differences.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Time is ripe to consolidate your position on the financial front. Health check may become a necessity for some. Professionally, you are likely to become more popular and attract more clientele. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Mutual give and take and perfect understanding will help make romance ever stronger.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Color : Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There appears to be a distinct improvement in your monetary condition. A household remedy may come in handy for those suffering from body aches and pains. Worries facing you on the professional front disappear as you manage to set things right. A family member will be on his or her best behavior and will do you proud. Stars for a travel look bright and your program for a journey will go as per plans.

Love Focus: There is someone who genuinely loves you in a romantic sort of a way.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Color : White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you may manage to tap multiple sources of income. Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. If it is your own work, you will be on the forefront to see it to completion. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. Chances of sealing a lucrative property deal cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Some of you can experience the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

