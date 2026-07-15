Himachal CM reviews draft MoU for 422 MW Kishau project

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 422 MW Kishau multipurpose hydro project. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

An MoU for the project is expected to be signed shortly between the partner states and the Government of India in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the formal signing, the Government of India has circulated the draft MoU to the participating states, inviting their comments and suggestions.

Sukhu said that a consensus on the implementation of the project was reached during a recent meeting, under which Himachal would receive nearly ₹600 crore annually as revenue without making any financial investment in the project.

He further said that the present state government had rejected the earlier draft agreement and successfully secured the acceptance of Himachal’s proposed terms and conditions by all stakeholders. This ensured the protection of the state’s long-term interests while paving the way for the implementation of the project. He said that under the revised arrangement, all partner states would receive their legitimate share of power and water, while Himachal would also receive adequate water from the reservoir based on its requirements. The state had secured a right of 378 million cubic metres of water in the Yamuna basin, he added.

“The agreement on the Kishau multipurpose project was a landmark achievement that secures Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share and long-term benefits from this strategically significant project,” said the chief minister.

He further said that the state government had also intensified its efforts to secure Himachal’s long-pending arrears of 13,066 million units of electricity from the BBMB projects, which had remained unimplemented for nearly 15 years despite a decree of the Apex Court.