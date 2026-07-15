Faridkot: Surgeon suspended after patient’s body found near cremation ground

Authorities at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, have suspended a surgeon and ordered an internal inquiry after the body of an unidentified patient was found near the main gate of the cremation ground adjoining the hospital on Tuesday. Medical superintendent Dr Neetu said that the committee has been asked to submit the report within a week to determine responsibility and how the body reached the cremation ground.

Medical superintendent Dr Neetu said that the committee has been asked to submit the report within a week to determine responsibility and how the body reached the cremation ground.

She declined to identify the suspended surgeon, saying details would be disclosed after the committee submits its findings.

The identity of the deceased has not been established as no one approached the hospital since he was admitted, the MS said.

According to the hospital records, the unidentified man was brought to the hospital by the Ferozepur police on July 7 after he was found injured on a roadside.

He was undergoing treatment in the surgery department of the hospital, where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

The matter came to light after a person, visiting a temple in the cremation ground complex, spotted the body and informed Ashok Bhatnagar, the president of the Sahara Society, a Faridkot-based social organisation.

The police were alerted after it was noticed that the deceased had plaster on one leg and also had surgical bandages.

The MS said that the body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary.