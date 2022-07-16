Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. Today, a physical activity can keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely. You may find parents indifferent to your needs, but that may not be entirely true.

Love Focus: You may get deeply involved with someone on the romantic front, who shares your tastes and preferences.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Your suggestions and opinions at work are likely to be appreciated. Time is right for taking up an exercise regimen or an outdoor activity for coming back in shape. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You are likely to overtake your competitors by burning the midnight oil. You will be able to make the most of the cool mornings by taking up a physical regimen. A family youngster can insist on doing something that you do not approve of. You are likely to make an impact on those who matter.

Love Focus: Your attempts to reserve a place in the heart of the one you desire may start appearing promising.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders. Don’t try to wallow in make-believe ailments as your health turns out to be excellent. Spouse may need your help in an important matter. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. A gift-laden relative from overseas can come and stay with you.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. A home remedy will come in handy. Some of you can face unexpected competition at work. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye is likely to give you a great sense of achievement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. You can feel isolated at the work place, but this will be your doing. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. Taking a package tour to an exotic destination is foreseen for some and will prove great fun. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front will be most encouraging as you get down to multiplying your assets. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and pre-empting showdowns! Some of you are likely to impress others by your depth of knowledge.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work before you proceed further. De-stressing techniques will do wonders. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Instilling moral values in youngsters can become important at this juncture. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Achieving your immediate professional goal can pose difficulties. Self-discipline and a strict dietary control will help some get rid of extra flab. Travel is indicated for some. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. You can be praised for conducting an event without any glitches.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. This is an excellent day for you both personally and professionally. Dietary control will benefit. Changes on the home front in terms of renovation are on the anvil. A long drive may allow you to think things out. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front. You will be back on track and cover lost ground admirably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in disciplining an errant subordinate at work. Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. An out-of-town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON