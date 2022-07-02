Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Your attempts at romance are likely to miserably fail and leave you heartbroken.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Your performance will be commendable in whatever you do on the professional front today. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically, if peace is to prevail at home. A long drive will help some unwind and relax.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A good financial move will prove profitable. A new venture shows all signs of turning profitable. Being negligent on the health front is indicated and threatens to make you unwell. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those wanting cheap loan may get lucky. Those seeking a change on the work front will not be disappointed. You manage to retain perfect health. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. A well wisher may extend a helping hand for overcoming a personal problem.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may find things turning favourable on the work front. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! Regular routine will keep you fit. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you toe his or her line. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded by all. Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Efforts will help you in getting firmly established on the professional front. You move towards total fitness. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. Something you feel passionate about will come your way and may give good returns too.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. A lot of hurdles are likely for those operating from home. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Dwindling returns from a venture may cause concern and call for some desperate measures. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You manage to save money by cutting corners. Day seems favourable for those in health and hospitality sector. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. A long journey may prove boring and tiring. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

