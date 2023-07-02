Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your suggestions may be opposed on the professional front; so don’t invest too much to try and convince anyone. Take care of your belongings while travelling. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. Giving to charity will not be a waste of money, but will help boost your image. Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. Socially, you are likely to remain in a helpful mood and get appreciated for the same.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited. Your efforts on the professional front may not get immediate results but promise to be encouraging. Success is foreseen for those seeking an easy loan. A good time with family is foreseen as you enjoy bliss and togetherness. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Your interest in something happening on the social front is likely to motivate others.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are envisaged.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may find someone’s attitude at work against your interests. Someone may take you to task for something not completed on the academic front. Bank balance remains in the pink of health for some. A child or younger sibling can make you proud by his or her achievements. Your standing on the social front may get the boost it deserves! You may decide to spend some days with someone out of town.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to hide your feelings towards someone you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good news on the domestic front uplifts your mood today. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome amount. Much desired opportunity on the professional front is likely to come your way. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front. Looking up someone you have not met in years is possible today. Good earning is foreseen, especially for those in the hospitality and service sectors.

Love Focus: Lover may be waiting for you to take the initiative on the romantic front, so don’t disappoint!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Hard work will bring you enormous benefits. Seeking expert guidance for an ongoing project at work will be a step in the right direction. Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. It is high time to restructure your lifestyle to enhance your physical and mental growth. Support of family members is assured in whatever you undertake. Those spiritually inclined will be able to set out on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Be quick in grabbing an offer on the career front or it may slip away from your hands. A few good words of your well-wishers will work wonders in keeping you in a positive frame of mind today. You will be able to master a complex skill at work. Do not let up on your efforts on the academic front. Marriage is likely to be fixed for the eligible in the family. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable.

Love Focus: Enjoying fun-filled hours in the company of the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to keep a close watch on your spending. You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs at work. The day seems good on the domestic front as family will be at its best behaviour in trying to please you! A visit to relatives is on the cards and will prove entertaining. An old property may bring you into big money.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction promises to start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may need to keep some options handy on the professional front to avoid getting stuck. A new venture started by you will show promising results. You may be invited to participate in a social event. Regular workouts bear positive results. Homemakers will find time to achieve much on the domestic front and may even organise a family get-together. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip or a picnic.

Love Focus: An old love affair may get revived after a chance meeting with an ex-flame.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will get lucky in finding someone, who helps you out in an important matter. Getting a position of authority at work is foretold. Your smart moves on the social front are likely to draw many into your camp. Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go-ahead. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realize their dreams!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Whatever you have invested in will begin to give good returns. You are likely to squander a good opportunity on the professional front, if you are not careful. You remain energetic, as you are able to follow an exercise regimen religiously. Family life will rock as someone close to you will meet you after a long time. Going on a short vacation with partner is on the cards for some. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible.

Love Focus: A special time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your focus may shift to something happening on the social front, so expect a hectic time. Some of you are likely to go in for a renovation to make your house look more aesthetic. Someone’s good turn on the domestic front needs to be returned, find out how. A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. Budgeting will help you to keep a check on expenditures.

Love Focus: Your caring attitude is likely to enamour you to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

There is a possibility of a transfer for some to another city or town. Performance of those pursuing higher studies may leave much to be desired, but they will be able to cope up. Health remains good through your own efforts. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. A positive reply to a proposal on the professional front will be a feather in your cap. Domestic environment remains peaceful. An exciting trip with family is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Busy schedule may not allow you to spend as much time with lover as you desire.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

