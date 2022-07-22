Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to bring lover closer.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. You may not derive satisfaction from your current job. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders for you. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. You perform brilliantly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. Some recognition is in store for you on the work front. An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exoticYou will find things easing out a bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Travelling with friends will be fun today. Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to get annoyed, if you persist with your ‘I’ fever!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. You can be unduly harsh to a family member. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front displays signs of stabilising. You can face difficulties in a current project at work. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. You will be able to put your best foot forward before higher ups at work. There is a good chance of reaping the benefits of a changed diet. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. A satisfying day is foreseen for professionals. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Great excitement is in store for youngsters.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A new venture promises to bring in good money. A business trip without any outcome may prove heavy on your time today. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. A property issue may be settled in your favour. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. You will find good progress on the professional front. Those ailing for long will find their condition much improved than before. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: Care and support of lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

