All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 22, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regular sweat outs will soon get you back into shape. A loan you had forgotten about is returned. An increment or bonus may come in some form or the other. Worsening condition of a family elder may take an alarming turn. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. Money from property may come to you. Lack of sleep may keep students in a confused state. Something that you are worried about may pass off peacefully.

Love Focus: Your longing ends as lover returns after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A task given to you will be successfully completed. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Those earning big bucks are likely to get a chance to splurge on their favourite stuff. Don’t expect profuse thanks for lending a helping hand in housework. You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. Work piles up on the academic front. You are likely to begin something new in right earnest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover’s warmth and affection is certain to put you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An alternate therapy is likely to give instant relief. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You may get the backing of people you don’t even know on the professional front. Family may appear a bit demanding and may encroach upon your private space. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. You may need a little self-motivation to keep up your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t broach any controversial subject with partner today as it may lead to arguments.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those working out with the aim of building their body are soon likely to succeed. A family member may start sharing in household expenses. Your initiative and go is likely to make you the favourite of your seniors. A child may complain of boredom, so do something that catches his or her imagination! Those bored of the daily grind may seek an outlet. Improving performance on the academic front may prove an uphill task.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will manage to convey your feelings to partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Opening your heart to a well-wisher will make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. This is the best time to invest and you will find some good schemes too. A task well accomplished will give you an immense sense of satisfaction. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious bringing cheer to all. A journey towards the east can prove profitable. Avoid distractions on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may take a step closer to realising their dream.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A family member is likely to make quick recovery. Flashing gold credit cards and splurging is likely to give a high. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day profitable. You may get a chance to go on a pleasure trip. Revision is as important as preparation on the academic front, remember that. A new environment and a new experience are in store for you and you will enjoy them.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may turn your focus towards health and become fit. Those in real estate will find the business turning profitable. Someone may approach you in a matter related to your profession. A long-lost friend is likely to enter your life once again in the most unexpected manner. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town or abroad on an assignment. Distractions may make you pay heavily on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Remain tactful while interacting with lover today, as you can easily spoil moods!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A changed routine adopted by you will be good for your overall health. A utility or gadget acquired recently will be a money saver. Freelancers are certain to get more opportunities. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Frustration on the academic front cannot be ruled out. A family elder is likely to help you by holding the fort on the domestic front, while you are away. You will be able to counter stressful situations successfully.

Love Focus: Those in romantic relationship will find partner responsive to their needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

On the work front, you are likely to display extraordinary commercial acumen. Searching for a suitable partner for an eligible child or sibling will meet with success. You possess reserves of energy today. Previous investments may start giving good returns. An outing with the friends is likely and will be most enjoyable. Your performance on the academic front may take a dip.

Love Focus: The arms of the beloved will help you forget all your troubles.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An exercise regime will begin to show positive results. Hitting the jackpot on the financial front is a distinct possibility. Retailers may find their business on the upswing. You are likely to play a perfect host to someone who has travelled a long distance to meet you. A lot of travelling is indicated and it will all be fun. Slow progress can be expected on the academic front, because of difficulties at every step.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Close encounters with a person who admires you secretly is possible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A food supplement is likely to prove beneficial to your health. Those in job are likely to earn enough to save for the rainy day. Your efficiency at work is likely to get noticed. Friend or relation coming and staying with you will brighten the atmosphere at home. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. Students may need to find time to take on additional workload to improve performance.

Love Focus: You play your cards well to win the affections of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your health may get a boost by junking junk food. Assets are likely to grow and make you financially stronger. Some new ideas may come to you regarding a venture undertaken. Praise for a family member from teachers or superiors, is likely to make you feel proud. Travelling to attend an important event is indicated. Good showing on the academic front will give a boost to your self confidence. Your efforts will make an event or party a thumping success.

Love Focus: Those seeking love get struck by the cupid’s arrow!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON