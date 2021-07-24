Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Investment in a luxurious item is foreseen today. You may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Converting existing property into builder floors is possible for some.

This is an excellent day when you will be able to achieve much. Yoga and meditation taken up by you is likely to make you much tolerant of things that used to irritate you in the past.

Love Focus: You may not see eye-to-eye with lover over some issue.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An exciting change is likely for some on the home front. Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. A nice vacation can find you in a highly excited state. Patience and forbearance on the social front will help you achieve your aim.

Healthy alternatives will do you good. A challenge on the financial front can add to your tension. Arguments are best avoided at workplace, as it can show you in a bad light.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Whatever you had achieved on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Problems in a journey are likely to spoil the fun for some. You are likely to be made to feel important in a social gathering. This proves to be an excellent day for you. Good health and positivity will help in bettering your efforts in whatever you are involved in. Depleting earnings may cause concern, but it will be nothing alarming.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Travel will be exciting, especially if it is undertaken with someone close. Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. Being with one who cares for you will keep you in an upbeat mood. Health needs care. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent. An elderly relation can extend help on the family front.

Love Focus: Catching somebody’s eye in a journey is possible, so expect romance to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Peace and quiet on the domestic front will afford you an opportunity to let your hair down and relax. There is no reason to refuse an offer for travelling abroad. Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. You enjoy good health only by remaining regular in your workouts. Financially, you are likely to find your wealth growing. As your professional skills improve, your clientele is likely to increase.

Love Focus: You are likely to love all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financially, things begin to look encouraging. A task entrusted to you at work may have to be wrapped up today itself. A call from office may put paid to your plans with family. Those travelling on a long journey must make all preparation before starting off. A property you are interested in is likely to come within your reach. This is an excellent day, when you find yourself in your element. Changed lifestyle will have positive fallout on health.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Purchasing a property is on the cards for some. An invitation to some unique event is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Those ailing for long will feel their condition getting better. Cutting corners may become essential to secure your financial front. Your desire for a break from the routine may not be fulfilled.

Love Focus: You are likely to get a mixed response from someone you are interested in on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards. A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. Getting too much involved in a social event can waste a lot of productive hours at work. You are likely to feel more energetic by controlling your diet. You may have to come in saving mode on the financial front. Peace and serenity are assured on the home front.

Love Focus: Marriage of the eligible is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Something that you wanted done on the home front may have to wait a bit more. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Some event on the social front promises to keep you entertained. You need to bring your career prospects in the present job in sharp focus and decide accordingly. Cutting down on some items of food will keep you light and fit. Financially, things are likely to look up.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems possible, as the one you admire grows warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You show all the signs of spoiling your mood by getting ticked off by a parent or a family elder, if you are not careful. A property decision is not likely to be in your favor. Efforts on the academic front bring positive results. A new venture may catch the fancy of some new entrepreneurs. Health awareness promises to lead you to total fitness. You may eye a luxury item, but ask yourself first whether you really require it.

Love Focus: Getting attracted to someone from the opposite camp cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to boost up your finances by exploring other avenues of earning. Chances of promotion appear bleak, but don’t get disheartened as things may improve. Those longing for a vacation will have their wish fulfilled soon. A property matter, pending for long, will proceed smoothly and get your dream house registered in your name. You may pay for your neglect on the academic front. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You maintain good health. Someone you have lent money to on faith may belie your trust. Some favorable developments are likely on the professional front. An invitation to a party or function cannot be ruled out by some.

Wealth comes your way from unexpected sources. Home environment will help you unwind. Good news on property front is possible. Possession of a property may come into your hands.

Love Focus: You will have the time and inclination to follow some promising leads on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries