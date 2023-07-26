All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 26, 2023

Good bargaining will help you save a neat sum. You may take your time in completing a fitness schedule, but complete it, you will. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with family. Someone will help you in making the right property choice. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day. Social scene will be to your liking today.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Monetarily you will be able to consolidate your position and focus on savings too. You will remain careful of your health to prevent recurrence of an old ailment. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. A piece of property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: You can focus on romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be in a happy state as far as finances are concerned. Some of you can face a medical problem on the health front, but it will be nothing serious. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. Near and dear ones will be most supportive, especially when you need them the most. A property deal may be sealed. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

There will be no dearth of capital for those contemplating a new project. For some, health may take priority over other things. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Love is not yet in the air, but promises to be there soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Raising capital for implementing an innovative scheme is not likely to pose much difficulty. Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Chances of a promotion or some recognition at work cannot be ruled out. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey. Legalities in acquiring a house or a flat will be completed without much hassle.

Love Focus: Those much in love can decide to take the next step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Progress on the work front will remain satisfactory. Returns from real estate can make your coffers brim over. If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. Your hard work will finally pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be realised.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Good news awaits some on the property front. Monetary condition is set to improve as money comes to you from various sources. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it in check and enjoy good health. Reputation on the professional or academic front gets boosted as your performance is lauded by all. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rejuvenate your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to remain in saving mode despite temptations. You will find yourself in the best of health. Adding to your skills is likely and will prove an asset on the professional front. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to get serious about settling down.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Stringent cost-cutting measures may find you growing financially strong. Focus on health will become your priority and will have a positive fallout on your fitness. Good sales talk is likely to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Playing the stocks promises to bring in good money. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen. Those new on the job will get all the help they need to establish themselves. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial worries are set to disappear as you are about to come into big money. Those regular in workouts will find a distinct improvement in their health and fitness. Something that you are trying at work will be achieved without much hassle. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: The one you like may make the first move on the romantic.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is an excellent time to invest in shares as you stand to gain handsomely. You will succeed in overcoming an ailment that is presently troubling you. You will be efficiency personified on the work front today. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. Doing well on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling time is foreseen with lover today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden

