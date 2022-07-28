Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial front brightens, as money from various sources comes in. Some of you may feel unnecessary pressure being mounted upon you at work. Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Day proves favourable for those looking for an ideal bride or groom.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. You are likely to be instrumental in sealing a lucrative deal on the professional front. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. Some of you may feel unloved and uncared for at home. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attracted to you!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. Boredom may set in for those stuck in a repetitive or an uninspiring job. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Disinterest will be apparent in a task assigned to you on the professional front. Family get together is on the anvil and promises you an enjoyable time. Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. Businesspersons are assured of winning a lucrative deal. You may start something new for getting fit and benefit on the health front. Your actions may arouse suspicion and get parents on your back. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours bring handsome returns.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Those out shopping run the risk of getting shortchanged. Some of you may find yourself come nearer to those who matter on the professional front. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. Impressing those who matter on the work front is possible today. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. You may not be able to justify delay in not meeting the deadline at work. You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right. Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Those wanting to unwind will find the home atmosphere most conducive.

Love Focus: On the love front, you will feel much more nearer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Repayment of a loan is not likely to pose problems, as you have the money. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts. You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep passions alive on the romantic front by some original thinking!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. New clientele and soaring reputation promises to give young professionals a new high. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover is likely and is all set to flare up.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Financial situation for those in the red is slated to improve. Your professional stars are on the ascendant and will help make your mark on the career front. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets. Raising capital for a new venture will not be a problem. You are good at what you do and results gained on the professional front will vouch for it! Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind.

Love Focus: You will manage to take out time for a spot of romance with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

