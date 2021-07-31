Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





Aries (March 21-April 20)

Keep your options for a better job open on the professional front. It is better to do the background check of the financial status of someone you are lending money to. Trial and error method is best avoided where health is concerned.

Someone may be at hand to help you out on the academic front, so stop worrying! You can become part of a ceremony on the social front. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible.

Love Focus: Be careful of what promises you make on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Returns from previous investments promise to keep you financially sound. On the work front, your competitive spirit may get dampened by the prevailing competitive circumstances. Support from people around you will keep your morale high. You are likely to feel happy for someone in the family, who has achieved something big. Getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with affluent people is foreseen on the social front. A celebration on the family front may keep you busy.

Love Focus: Your efforts to appease lover today will meet with instant success!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Think before you speak, as you are likely to offend someone. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. You will find things moving in a desirable manner on the work front. Recognition is in store for some in academics. A social gathering is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: A long-term romantic relationship may end in wedding bells for some!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will be able to remain regular in whatever you do on the health front and benefit. Don’t rely on anyone for completing a task entrusted to you at work, as you can be let down. A game of one-upmanship may ensue on the social front. Doing exceptionally well on the academic front will add to your prestige.

Someone is likely to win your appreciation by his or her actions. Money well spent may give you inner satisfaction.

Love Focus: You are likely to succeed in your passion to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

Leo (July 23-August 23)

It is a good idea to plan out a short break from the routine, but you will have to be practical about taking leave from work. You may not get the right choice in the first go, but don’t lose hope. Concern for fitness can make you switch to a healthy lifestyle. Promised money is likely to materialise sooner than expected. Someone may take an exception of your not attending a function organised by him or her.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship can expect happy days.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to prove an asset to the organisation you are working for. Ego clash with spouse is to be guarded against, if you want to preserve domestic harmony. You may need to get something regularised, before you start using it. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Your financial situation is set to improve. Things that were looking bleak sometime back may begin to appear promising now on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romancing will find the day exciting, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Fun and frolic on the social front promises to keep you happily engaged. You will find things moving in a most favourable way, both on the personal and professional fronts. Go through the documents carefully before signing a property deal. An honour or recognition awaits some on the work front. Your helping hand on the financial front to someone is likely to be reciprocated in a befitting manner.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in romantic mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 14, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to do some fun things with family today. You may need to travel at a short notice by air or rail. A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. Stars favor you and promise you big money. Someone’s suggestions will help you in avoiding some obvious pitfalls at work. You may eat something that does not agree with your system and suffer.

Love Focus: Tensions on the romantic front may give some sleepless nights.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A property may come into your possession. You may become health conscious. You may have to change your attitude regarding someone. Attending a function or a party is possible and will be fun. A child or family youngster is likely to do you proud. You will make good use of your skills at work, just to impress all. Maintaining pace on the academic front will not prove too difficult.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will not be disappointed.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Acknowledgement for your contribution at work is likely to boost your career prospects. An increase in earning capacity is indicated for some. You may find the traditional ways of keeping fit better in maintaining health. Networking will help expand your social circle. You may have to keep an option ready, as you may need to use it. Those searching for a new job will be able to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: There is a great scope of getting hitched to someone from the opposite camp on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Doing up the home may become a priority for some. You can undertake a journey to meet a family youngster. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Networking will help in getting good placement on the academic front. Strong financial situation will help you to lead a life of luxury. Some of you can regret being tied down by a desk job. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Your loving and caring nature will make a positive impact on your love life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Completing something left incomplete at work may keep you totally engaged today. Repayment of a loan may require cutting corners, but you will be able to do it without much difficulty. Someone’s presence at home may curtail your independence a bit. A journey seems possible. You may have to be more forthcoming about what you want or desire. Some of you are likely to take up an exercise regimen seriously and benefit on the fitness front.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of romance knocking at your door!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus