Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. This seems to be a challenging day and you will tackle more than what is expected of you. Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand with their creativity. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying today at work. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. You can plan an out of town trip to meet a relative or friend. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably.

Love Focus: Things not going well in a relationship may compel you to adopt some desperate measures.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! A financial tip may prove profitable and get you some good business.

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. You may need to hone your professional skills to catch up with the current times. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. Getting the benefit of doubt in a workplace slip-up appears possible, so just play along! Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Don’t take unnecessary risks on the health front today. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Socially the day looks inviting as you can be surrounded by friends and well wishers.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Organising an outing for friends and relations is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. Acquiring property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will find the existence blissful, as love and understanding blossom.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Money comes to you from an unexpected source and will let you enjoy a shopping spree! Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Tensions on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front remains stable. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable for the organisation. Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports.An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you.You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: Giving emotional support to lover will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

