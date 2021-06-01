Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 01

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Someone you know may become interested in an eligible child or sibling in your family for matrimonial alliance. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Becoming conscious of keeping good health will help in maintaining your level of fitness. You may get envious of someone’s luck on the monetary front. Someone is likely to test your patience at work and make you do something impulsive.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a highly romantic state today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An investment option promises good returns, so go for it. A lot of places of tourist attraction may be visited by those out on a vacation. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Socially, you will be able to enlarge your circle of friends. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. Listening to the advice of the experienced will help you navigate the rough seas on the professional or business front. Not remembering to bring something you had been told to can put you in the spouse’s firing line.

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Family life will give immense fulfillment, as you get to spend quality time with spouse. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. You will have enough to realize your dream. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. Shelling out money for a repair job that has gained urgency is possible. A senior may not be happy with your performance at work and may even counsel you for it.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic endeavors giving encouraging results.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will feel much nearer to your near and dear ones now than before. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Stick to a simple diet to remain healthy. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. The day may find you holding too many fronts at work, but you will be able to maintain your efficiency.

Love Focus: You can make up your mind to go right ahead with whatever you have resolved to do on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your confidence in whatever you undertake is certain to give you a special place in the minds of superiors. Family members will be supportive in whatever you do. Travelling with friends will be fun. A good property deal is in the offing. If a persistent ailment had been your worry in the past, you can bid it adieu for good. You may have to shell out more for some item you have purchased, than you had catered for.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen all at once, because of your treading the romantic path cautiously.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Homemakers may spend the day setting up the house in a different way. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket.

You may find daily workout a lot easier than handling daily health lectures from spouse! A donation can be expected by those running an organization. You may have to contend with workplace rivals to come into the notice of higher ups, but you will manage it.

Love Focus: Chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Clearing a tough competition is possible for those trying to gain admission to a prestigious institution. You will keep good health as you become more inclined to take fitness seriously. A new venture promises to bring in good money. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may need to be at your convincing best on the family front to get the approval of something you desperately want. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. Some of you can become serious about owning property. Those worried on the academic front will be able to take positive steps to strengthen their position. A household remedy may come in handy for those suffering from body aches and pains. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. This is a good day to project a request to a senior on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may feel that lover is hiding something from you, but don’t have sleepless nights in trying to get to the truth.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. This is a good day for those wanting to get something done from a public department. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Something that was your responsibility on the work front may lag behind and put you in a spot. Family will be supportive and look after your needs.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in a romantic mood today, so the only right thing for you to do is to convey this mood to lover!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Support of a close relation will be most welcome. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. Chances of confronting someone over an issue cannot be ruled out on the social front. Your persistence is likely to pay on the fitness front as you achieve the desired figure and physique. Home loan applied for by some is likely to get sanctioned. Those entangled in red tape will be able to get their job done without much hassle.

Love Focus: You can become someone’s envy on the romantic front, but you certainly won’t mind!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A child or a family youngster can keep you on your toes today. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Settling for a piece of real estate may soon become a reality for some. Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal. Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. Efficiency and sense of responsibility is your strength that makes seniors repose trust in you.

Love Focus: Spending time in seclusion and murmuring sweet nothings is likely to be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some good opportunities come your way on the professional front, but taking full advantage of them appears difficult. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! Financially, you will get to save a lot as you make others foot the bill for you!

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter