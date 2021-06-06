Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 06

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Changes on the domestic front are likely for some. Keep some margin for reaching your destination while travelling by road. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated. Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts. Financial terms for a transaction are likely to be settled. Those looking for suitable employment can land a dream job.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. There is much enjoyment in store for those travelling to meet someone close. Taking possession of a flat is likely for some.

Regular workouts will help you in keeping fit. Money is likely to grow through wise investments. Those in charge at work can punch holes in the task allotted to you and make you start all over again.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of relationship deteriorating on the marital front for some, as differences with partner grow.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. Your desire for changes on the domestic front can be met with stiff resistance. Someone may invite you for an interesting journey. Discussing property matters with someone knowledgeable is okay, but takes your own call. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is in store for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising a do at your place. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. A decision regarding property will turn out to be in your favor. You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. Money comes from unexpected sources and helps you in going ahead with a much awaited purchase or a plan. Some of you may feel shackled and helpless on the professional front, which may prove frustrating.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will have to make the domestic environment tranquil, if you want to enjoy a relaxing time. You will need to be careful while on the road today. A property deal may fall through due to some disagreements. You can expect a treat from someone close. Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health. You can feel a bit disappointed on the financial front today. Acquiring new skills is likely to enhance your marketability and can even land you a paying job.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. This is certainly a positive day for you. Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. This is a fine time to apply from a car loan as chances of it getting sanctioned look bright. A complex matter on the professional front may not get satisfactorily resolved.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love are likely to fare well on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. Sharing your innermost thoughts with someone close is not recommended at this juncture. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat today. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Some of you are likely to make a mark on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love but in their own way!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 14, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone can force you to accompany him or her to a place you are reluctant to go. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today.

Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Good advice by a friend can make a big difference to your earning. Your networking abilities will be to no avail in getting a better job. It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather to get correct guidance.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. A break from work may be converted into a short, but exciting, vacation by some. Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. A good job opportunity can slip out of your hands, if you are not quick enough to seize it.

Love Focus: The weather on the romantic front looks rough today, so remain cautious.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

An exciting excursion or an expedition is in store for some youngsters. A property may begin to give good returns. Social front does not look too bright today as you can get involved in a game of one-upmanship. You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time. Money will be no problem as earning stabilizes. It may become difficult to tie up all the loose ends at work. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Lovers will take time off for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may go all out in doing something entrusted to you on the home front. It will be fun to travel with your near and dear ones today. You will need to keep a check on property rented out by you. Controlling excesses will help you remain fit. Money is likely to disappear bit by bit leaving your coffers empty. Product manufacturers will need to enhance quality of their products to pass muster.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to achieve something big on the social front through family support. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some. There is a good chance of acquiring a piece of property. You are likely to be at your sociable best today and will try to revive old relationships. You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. Recovering loaned money can pose difficulties. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging, but exciting assignment.

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind will do the trick in pleasing lover!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter