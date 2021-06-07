Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 07

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may not see eye-to-eye with spouse over an issue and spoil your day. An out of town destination may attract you and make you pack your bags! You are likely to take up someone’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Adopting a healthy lifestyle will be in your interest. An earning opportunity may come along for businesspersons and traders. Excellent news awaits those looking for a better job.

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family is likely to help you out of your problems provided you project them in a timely manner. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. A favour is likely to be returned by someone on the social front.

Taking up yoga or meditation is likely to keep you healthy and at peace with yourself. Adding to wealth is possible for some through inheritance or outside source. Someone opposing your ideas at work may get his or her way today.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An invitation to a party or function is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation. A piece of property may become a bone of contention with someone close. Your image on the social front is likely to get a boost. You are likely to enjoy good health. Money spent is likely get reimbursed. Something tasked to you on the professional front will be completed most efficiently.

Love Focus: Spending time outdoors with lover may have social repercussions, so think and act.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Property may come your way by way of inheritance or gift. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated. You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Earnings are set to increase. You will need to mind your ways at work, as you risk being ticked for unprofessional conduct.

Love Focus: Making a positive start on the romantic front is likely to give you oodles of confidence.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Property matters are your priority now and they will turn out favorable. You may get motivated to shun junk food just to improve your health. Past investments start giving good returns. Those serving in uniformed services may come up for promotion.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A raise or an increment can be expected. Household chores may seem a hassle to some. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. There is a strong possibility of acquiring property that you had been wanting to for long. Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic front, but you will come out with flying colors. Adopting a balanced diet and junking junk food will be a step in the right direction on the health front. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially.

Love Focus: Your looks and gift of the gab may charm someone from the opposite camp and may even start a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Getting invited as a chief guest for a function or receiving some honor is possible. You are likely to make good time in a journey. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Luck continues to hold you in good stead on the academic front. Keeping yourself active will do your health a whale of a good. Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. It is best to keep away from rumor mongers at office today.

Love Focus: Avoid overdoing things just because you are in love. Staying the best of you should be your mantra.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is a good time for organising a party or function at home. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. A legal matter may be decided in your favor. You may not get the break you had been hoping for on the academic front.

You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front. Money will not pose any problems. New opportunities are likely to brighten the professional front, as you move forward ever so strongly!

Love Focus: You may find lover too busy to give you any time, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6. 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Professionally, you are set to prove your mettle and be one up on your rivals. Some changes on the home front can be expected. This is certainly one of your best days. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property. Your own happiness is in your hands today. Regular exercise and workouts promise to bring a marked difference in your fitness. Take financial matters seriously, as you can make mistakes today.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to inundate your mind today, so make the ambience right!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Your way with words and forthrightness is likely to win many admirers on the social front.

Those ailing may show positive improvement. Frugality exercised on the domestic front will have a positive impact on your finances. Your overbearing manners and outspokenness are likely to work against you. Expect some good news about something or someone.

Love Focus: Resurrecting your love life appears quite possible, so book a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Those on the lookout for a suitable property will find one fitting their pocket. Your social networking skills will be at their peak. Health-wise you will remain okay. Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. You will enjoy whatever you are tasked to do on the professional front. An exciting change is likely for some on the home front.

Love Focus: Someone is trying to cozy up to you on the romantic front, so why not become a bit more accommodating!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A journey may help you unwind. Don’t push things on the property front, as it can complicate matters. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated.

You may find it impossible to continue with an exercise regimen. It will be prudent to shift into the saving mode on the financial front. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job.

Love Focus: Romantic front may witness turbulence, as you seem to be on a confrontation path with lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter