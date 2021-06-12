Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are simply going to love a trip with someone you get along with well.

Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Those pursuing higher studies

are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. Striking a fine balance in

diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. A call from office may put

paid to your plans with family. You may not be fully satisfied with your current

professional circumstances, but there is no point getting upset about it.

Love Focus: Rekindling your love life is much needed, if you want to strengthen

mutual bonds with partner.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call. Bad mood of spouse or a

family member threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Travelling to a

distant destination will be fun. Those looking to buy property are certain to

find an excellent bargain. You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving

periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime. Good budgeting will keep your

coffers brimming on the financial front.

Love Focus: Something may keep bugging your mind on the romantic front

and keep you away from enjoying togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to

strength. A stable family life is foreseen and will help you unwind. Your desire

to travel abroad is likely to come true. Maintain confidence regarding a

property deal being negotiated by you. Good preparation by students will

restore their confidence. Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise

regimen will soon tell on your health. You will need to invest your time in

sorting out problems on the financial front.

Love Focus: You may not find anyone worthy of romance!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic

front. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled. There is a fair chance of

some property getting allotted to you. Good opportunities will come to those

who have cleared a tough competition. You manage to achieve perfect health

through self-motivation and hard work. Some of you are likely to initiate a

venture that will prove profitable in the long run. You may get pulled up at

work for not sharing a responsibility.

Love Focus: A special time with the one you love is on the cards on the

romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Fatigue from last night’s revelry may make you lethargic. Remaining cautious

while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Your work on the professional

front will be exceptional and get you instant recognition. Homemakers will

have enough money to see the work to completion. Good returns can be

expected by agents in a real estate deal. Your spiritual endeavors will help

bring peace of mind and contentment.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to turn on your charm on the

romantic front to impress the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Those not

keeping well should not undertake a journey, as their condition can worsen. An

important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best!

Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. You manage to

keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will

be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent

results.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a

different perspective. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most

exciting for some. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars

appear favourable. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a

tough competition. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to

prove immensely beneficial. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand

to recover it. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm will win the heart of the one you have a

secret crush on.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. You will need to get aware of

the market situation, if you want to a good bargain for property. Students are

likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Light workout and walks

will keep you in a fine fettle. Financial front remains most satisfactory. Loose

ends at work are easily tied up. Spouse or a family member may need your

help, so find time to be available.

Love Focus: Romantic front needs excitement, so churn up some ideas that

will draw lover closer to you!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Thrilling time is in store for some in an outing. Property issues are likely to get

settled in your favor. Find ways to keep your motivation at the highest level, if

you want to achieve something big. You will be able to remain fit. The magic of

thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. Things

may not move according to plan at work today. Spouse may accuse you of not

sharing a responsibility.

Love Focus: There is no need to prepare a speech but words from the heart

will do all the magic.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. It is

important not to put all eggs in one basket on the financial front. You will

succeed in developing a good understanding with a colleague to smoothen

things out on the work front. You may not feel too enthusiastic about a trip,

but may have to bow to the desire of others. Students are set to fare well in a

competition.

Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the

love of your life is likely to play along.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Spouse seems most cooperative now and will support your ideas. Giving

company to the one you love on a long journey is possible. Acquiring a new

property is on the cards for some. There is a possibility of being invited to a

party or function. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. A fine

day for those trying to make some money on the side. Professionals will not be

able to give their best.

Love Focus: You should wait for some more time before introducing your

lover to the family.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Problems are

foreseen for those undertaking a long journey today. You are likely to receive a

good price for the piece of land. Someone is likely to compliment you on your

looks and the way you conduct yourself. Choosing the best from several health

options may appear confusing. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is

likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain. You will

find yourself favorably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: A lukewarm signal from the opposite gender may get you down in

the dumps.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus