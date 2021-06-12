Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 12
All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.
Aries (March 21-April 20)
You are simply going to love a trip with someone you get along with well.
Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Those pursuing higher studies
are likely to excel and can even hope for scholarship. Striking a fine balance in
diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. A call from office may put
paid to your plans with family. You may not be fully satisfied with your current
professional circumstances, but there is no point getting upset about it.
Love Focus: Rekindling your love life is much needed, if you want to strengthen
mutual bonds with partner.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Alphabet: P
Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius
Be careful of: Virgo
Taurus (April 21-May 20)
Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call. Bad mood of spouse or a
family member threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Travelling to a
distant destination will be fun. Those looking to buy property are certain to
find an excellent bargain. You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving
periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime. Good budgeting will keep your
coffers brimming on the financial front.
Love Focus: Something may keep bugging your mind on the romantic front
and keep you away from enjoying togetherness.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Alphabet: J
Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries
Be careful of: Libra
Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)
Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to
strength. A stable family life is foreseen and will help you unwind. Your desire
to travel abroad is likely to come true. Maintain confidence regarding a
property deal being negotiated by you. Good preparation by students will
restore their confidence. Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise
regimen will soon tell on your health. You will need to invest your time in
sorting out problems on the financial front.
Love Focus: You may not find anyone worthy of romance!
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Alphabet: P
Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio
Be careful of: Libra
Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)
Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic
front. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled. There is a fair chance of
some property getting allotted to you. Good opportunities will come to those
who have cleared a tough competition. You manage to achieve perfect health
through self-motivation and hard work. Some of you are likely to initiate a
venture that will prove profitable in the long run. You may get pulled up at
work for not sharing a responsibility.
Love Focus: A special time with the one you love is on the cards on the
romantic front.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Alphabet: P
Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio
Be careful of: Libra
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Fatigue from last night’s revelry may make you lethargic. Remaining cautious
while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Your work on the professional
front will be exceptional and get you instant recognition. Homemakers will
have enough money to see the work to completion. Good returns can be
expected by agents in a real estate deal. Your spiritual endeavors will help
bring peace of mind and contentment.
Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to turn on your charm on the
romantic front to impress the one you secretly love.
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Lucky Alphabet: K
Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6
Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra
Be careful of: Aquarius
Virgo (August 24-September 23)
Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Those not
keeping well should not undertake a journey, as their condition can worsen. An
important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best!
Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. You manage to
keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will
be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent
results.
Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Alphabet: S
Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17
Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo
Be careful of: Taurus
Libra (September 24-October 23)
A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a
different perspective. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most
exciting for some. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars
appear favourable. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a
tough competition. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to
prove immensely beneficial. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand
to recover it. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders.
Love Focus: Your wit and charm will win the heart of the one you have a
secret crush on.
Lucky Colour: Parrot Green
Lucky Alphabet: R
Friendly Numbers: 7, 14
Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo
Be careful of: Pisces
Scorpio (October 24-November 22)
A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal. You will need to get aware of
the market situation, if you want to a good bargain for property. Students are
likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Light workout and walks
will keep you in a fine fettle. Financial front remains most satisfactory. Loose
ends at work are easily tied up. Spouse or a family member may need your
help, so find time to be available.
Love Focus: Romantic front needs excitement, so churn up some ideas that
will draw lover closer to you!
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Alphabet: G
Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo
Be careful of: Cancer
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
Thrilling time is in store for some in an outing. Property issues are likely to get
settled in your favor. Find ways to keep your motivation at the highest level, if
you want to achieve something big. You will be able to remain fit. The magic of
thinking big is likely to do wonders for your current financial situation. Things
may not move according to plan at work today. Spouse may accuse you of not
sharing a responsibility.
Love Focus: There is no need to prepare a speech but words from the heart
will do all the magic.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Alphabet: D
Friendly Numbers: 17, 19
Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio
Be careful of: Libra
Capricorn (December 22-January 21)
Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. It is
important not to put all eggs in one basket on the financial front. You will
succeed in developing a good understanding with a colleague to smoothen
things out on the work front. You may not feel too enthusiastic about a trip,
but may have to bow to the desire of others. Students are set to fare well in a
competition.
Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the
love of your life is likely to play along.
Lucky Colour: Lemon
Lucky Alphabet: H
Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13
Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo
Be careful of: Aries
Aquarius (January 22-February 19)
Spouse seems most cooperative now and will support your ideas. Giving
company to the one you love on a long journey is possible. Acquiring a new
property is on the cards for some. There is a possibility of being invited to a
party or function. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. A fine
day for those trying to make some money on the side. Professionals will not be
able to give their best.
Love Focus: You should wait for some more time before introducing your
lover to the family.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky Alphabet: Y
Friendly Numbers: 3, 12
Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries
Be careful of: Cancer
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Problems are
foreseen for those undertaking a long journey today. You are likely to receive a
good price for the piece of land. Someone is likely to compliment you on your
looks and the way you conduct yourself. Choosing the best from several health
options may appear confusing. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague is
likely to be won by you and may translate into a good monetary gain. You will
find yourself favorably placed on both personal and professional fronts.
Love Focus: A lukewarm signal from the opposite gender may get you down in
the dumps.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Alphabet: J
Friendly Numbers: 5, 15
Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo
Be careful of: Taurus