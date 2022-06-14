Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An awaited payment is likely to materialise soon to fill your coffers. Supervision of subordinates will be important today. Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Making plans together with lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Those into side business will find the day profitable. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may plan out an exciting evening for lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those in show business are likely to take the centre stage. A deal you had been after for long while may come within your grasp. Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Day augurs well for those running their own business. Those out of shape will need to go the whole hog in attaining physical fitness. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. You success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm is certain to put lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your line of interest may not give you the kind of returns you expect. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. Homemakers may crave for a change and plan a vacation. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good returns from an investment are foreseen. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. Health freaks are likely to go all out for increasing their strength and stamina. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Some of you are likely to realise the folly of your ways and make amends.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Returns from previous investments may get you out of dire straits on the financial front. You will succeed in disciplining an errant subordinate at work. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Family may not appear supportive on an issue. A property decision will be given in your favour. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. Those separated by distance may find it difficult to get leave to join the family. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Expect the financial situation to remain strong. A good break is indicated for those looking for a job. Home remedy will come in handy for those with health problems. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment depressing. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A change of heart regarding investments may save you from an unwise move. Ego can come in the way of reaching out to a rival to resolve differences. Good health is assured through own efforts. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution. You will be back on track and cover lost ground admirably.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

