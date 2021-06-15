Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You can remain busy organising something on the family front. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. A sale of property may get good response. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Home finances may need to be dealt with a firm hand. You may be kept busy the whole day on the professional front without any tangible outcome.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked to someone you like looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Someone may seek your advice on the family front. Those using the road need to be cautious as stars are not favourable. Property issues are resolved amicably. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Health remains satisfactory. Excellent financial management will keep your coffers brimming and help realise your dreams. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to get you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family youngster may disappoint you. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. This is a good day to buy property. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the machinations of a professional rival.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Something that you have accomplished on the professional front is likely to get recognition. If you are planning on something on the home front, take everyone into confidence or you won’t be allowed to go ahead with it. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. You may not find yourself in the best of financial health, but this is a passing phase and may trouble you only temporarily.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your happiness generally lies in the happiness of those close to you, so expect a great time with your near and dear ones today. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Those in property business can find the day profitable. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: If you want to brighten the romantic front, then say it with flowers or a thoughtful gift!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. Academically, you are set to perform well. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. Your attempts to steer yourself to a position of advantage on the professional front may be resisted by professional rivals.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. It is best to avoid busy roads today. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage. Taking up a physical routine to come back in shape is possible for some and will prove most beneficial. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A professional move can find you in a comfortable situation, but you will need to play your cards really well. A journey proves interesting because of good company. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. Making things difficult by deliberately doing something the family doesn’t approve of is possible. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Some of you may have to proceed on an official trip on a short notice. Good day for disposing of property. An exercise regimen may be taken up. Profits accrue through wise investments. Your creativity may not appeal to client and may compel you to get back to the drawing board.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

