Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. A family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with a lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Exceeding the budget to buy a luxury item may upset your financial apple cart. You will manage to convince your business partner about your pet project. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. Expenditure is set to increase due to some unexpected expenses. The chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of good in keeping minor ailments at bay. A bonus or increment is on the cards but may face some delays. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Those on vacation may get to see some new places. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all.

Love Focus: You are likely to win a lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. The family seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Ego clash with a lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, there will be much to share with neighbours and friends, so expect a busy day. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as the lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Homemakers may crave a change and plan a vacation. An overseas journey may materialise. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in the private sector. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoils your mood. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. An enjoyable trip is on the cards.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! A new colleague may give you good investment advice. Those slogging on the professional front may crave a relaxed atmosphere. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. A property deal may prove most profitable. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: The time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing are likely to make a full recovery. A financial boon is expected and may bring you big money. Your popularity on the professional front is on the rise. Someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long.

Love Focus: The romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Your glib talk is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple