All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 2, 2023(Pixabay)

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Luck favors you today on the professional front. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. This is a good day for youngsters to organize a trip. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. You are likely to catch your senior in a good mood and get what you wanted. Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. An opportunity to study abroad may slip away, if not seized in time.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. You are likely to impress all with competent handling of a task at work. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Extra efforts may be required by those appearing for a competition.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Listening to health advice will be in your interest. Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. A venture that others were apprehensive about will prove profitable. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. Travelers will experience a smooth journey. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. Students may crave for a break from intensive studies.

Love Focus: Those in love get to enjoy the day in a most romantic way!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the deskbound. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. This is a good time to invest in property. Poor performance in academics will compel some to tighten their belts.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Purchasing a new vehicle is possible. You are likely to make your presence felt in a meeting or seminar. Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. You can plan an out-of-town trip to meet a relative or friend. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. Positive developments are indicated for those embroiled in a legal battle. A lot of pending jobs get cleared today at home. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. A matter related to academics may be taken up by some.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under the most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An old ailment troubling you is likely to disappear soon. Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary conditions. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. A family get together may find you in your element. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you by showing up unannounced.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You enjoy good health, thanks to some curbs on your excesses. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. A thumping success is foreseen for those in the scientific field. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. Planning something together with family will be fun. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. You are likely to come out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to own your own personal transport. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognized. The timely advice of an elder is likely to save your relationship. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. An opportunity awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Rekindling your love life may appear to be troublesome.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may think up ways of improving your health. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. A well-planned trip promises a great time. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Success is foretold for those preparing for an exam or a competition.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to give immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

