All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 21, 2023 (Pixabay)

Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. The financial front may not seem in a happy state. Health remains satisfactory. Additional work may come to you on the job, but you will be able to handle it efficiently. This is a very positive day, in which you get to achieve much.

Love Focus: Those having an affair on the sly are likely to find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

On the financial front, you will remain conscious of your spending and make efforts to conserve money. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen just to get back in shape is possible. You are likely to set an example for others on the professional front. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Good news on the social front is likely to delight you.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may make an attempt to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Previous investments can create a windfall for some. You may feel much more energetic and alert today than before. A changed mindset will allow you to find happiness in your present domestic environment. There will be some good news awaiting you on the professional front. You are likely to sway the opinion of those who matter in your favour regarding your performance.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory.

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

This is an excellent time to multiply your assets on the financial front. Health remains satisfactory by maintaining strict routine. You will succeed in achieving your goals on the professional front. An exciting time on the domestic front will keep you happily engaged. This is a good day to enjoy a long drive with family and friends. This is a good day to contact someone you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Togetherness is foreseen on the romantic front and give you oodles of joy.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Things start improving on the professional front. Innovative ideas are likely to help some businesspersons to get a competitive edge. An enhancement in salary or an additional perk cannot be ruled out for some. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. Your image on the social front is set to rise. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to do it alone.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Silver

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Things may not go according to plans on the professional front. Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. Travelling towards west appears auspicious. An opportunity to make good money is waiting in the wings for some. Spouse will be responsive to your needs and help you out in crisis. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Positive thoughts promise to keep you motivated the whole day.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Cream

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

A good financial break can be expected by some. A chance of driving off on a pilgrimage is possible. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. Good news awaits some on the property front. Keep your judgment sharp about those you deal with on the professional front today. A little care may be required on the health front.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Light Brown

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Steps taken on the health front may start giving rich dividends in terms of figure and physique. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. The day seems auspicious for earning big bucks. Some of you are likely to start something new started on the professional front. An out of town official trip is in the pipeline. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Innovative ideas on the romantic front are likely to ignite passions!

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Managing money wisely will help you save for a major item. Your efforts will help make a mark on the professional front. Your efforts on the fitness front will be richly rewarded. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. You may get a chance to reciprocate someone's helpful gesture.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something enjoyable together.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A raise can be expected by some. Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. Your innovative ideas are likely to work wonders on the work front and add to your professional reputation. Giving a sympathetic ear to a family elder will help him or her feel nice. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete all the formalities without a hitch. Helpful attitude of someone who cares for you will seem most touching.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Pink

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. Good earning can tempt some to go for a shopping spree and splurge. A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. Your competence can be challenged by workplace rivals, but you will manage to put them in their place. A child is likely to do you proud. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Social networking and keeping in touch with one and all will help you rise in the social popularity chart.

Love Focus: Steps may be taken to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Golden

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A job undertaken will be executed to the satisfaction of all. Some healthy choices on the health front will be a step towards your quest for fitness.

You can have a difference of opinion with a parent regarding your personal life. Your ultra-efficiency at work is likely to get noticed by those who matter. A leisure trip with friends proves enjoyable. Your popularity in your social circle will exceed even your own expectations!

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Red

